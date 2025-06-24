ALS TDI Announces New Agreement with Axol Bioscience to Expand Access to ALS Patient iPSC-Derived Cells for Global Research
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that a collection of cells derived from ALS patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines will now be made widely available to researchers around the world.
Watertown, MA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is proud to announce that a collection of cells derived from ALS patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines will now be made widely available to researchers around the world. This milestone is made possible through a new supply agreement with Axol Bioscience Ltd., a leading provider of iPSC-derived cells and services.
These iPSC lines, developed by ALS TDI from samples generously donated by participants in the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC) Study, represent both genetic and sporadic forms of ALS. They include key ALS-associated mutations such as C9orf72, SOD1, and TDP-43, and will be used to generate ALS-relevant cell types—including motor neurons, microglia, and astrocytes—for use in drug discovery and disease modeling.
The goal of this collaboration is to provide high-quality research tools to the global scientific community, including academic and pharmaceutical researchers, to help further the understanding and development of treatments for ALS.
“This is a major step forward for ALS research,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at ALS TDI. “By making these iPSC-derived cells broadly accessible through Axol’s infrastructure, we are ensuring that the contributions of people with ALS who shared their samples and data through ARC can drive discoveries in labs across the globe.”
ALS TDI has built one of the most comprehensive collections of ALS-specific iPSCs available today. These cells are derived from real people living with ALS, many of whom also shared clinical data, creating a uniquely valuable resource for understanding disease mechanisms and testing potential treatments.
Through this agreement, Axol will manufacture and distribute iPSC-derived cells to academic and industry researchers worldwide, ensuring quality, consistency, and scalability. The goal, to accelerate progress across the ALS field by providing powerful, human-relevant tools that better reflect the diversity and complexity of the disease.
“Collaborating with ALS-TDI allows us to broaden access to highly disease-relevant iPSC models of ALS, which are vital for understanding disease mechanisms and accelerating therapeutic discovery for patients and their families,” said Liam Taylor, CEO of Axol Bioscience. “This partnership aligns with our mission to build and enable better human disease models by providing high-quality, human-relevant cells and models that advance neuroscience research and drug development."
ALS TDI extends its deepest thanks to every person living with ALS who contributed to this effort. Their willingness to share samples and data through the ARC Study has made this breakthrough possible.
To learn more about the ALS Research Collaborative, visit www.als.net/arc.
For more information, please contact:
Axol Bioscience
Duncan Borthwick
operations@axolbio.com
www.axolbio.com
ALS Therapy Development Institute
Fernando Vieira
fvieira@als.net
www.als.net
About Axol Bioscience
Axol Bioscience is a leading provider of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies, specializing in the manufacture of high-performance iPSC-derived cells and the delivery of industry-leading laboratory services. Axol has a deep connection with the ALS research community and works to support the creation of more human relevant in vitro models to accelerate discovery and therapeutic development.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI)
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to discovering and developing effective treatments for ALS. Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, ALS TDI runs a state-of-the-art research center and leads the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC)—one of the most comprehensive and longest-running natural history studies in ALS. Through innovative, patient-driven science, ALS TDI is working to end ALS for everyone affected by this devastating disease.
These iPSC lines, developed by ALS TDI from samples generously donated by participants in the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC) Study, represent both genetic and sporadic forms of ALS. They include key ALS-associated mutations such as C9orf72, SOD1, and TDP-43, and will be used to generate ALS-relevant cell types—including motor neurons, microglia, and astrocytes—for use in drug discovery and disease modeling.
The goal of this collaboration is to provide high-quality research tools to the global scientific community, including academic and pharmaceutical researchers, to help further the understanding and development of treatments for ALS.
“This is a major step forward for ALS research,” said Dr. Fernando Vieira, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer at ALS TDI. “By making these iPSC-derived cells broadly accessible through Axol’s infrastructure, we are ensuring that the contributions of people with ALS who shared their samples and data through ARC can drive discoveries in labs across the globe.”
ALS TDI has built one of the most comprehensive collections of ALS-specific iPSCs available today. These cells are derived from real people living with ALS, many of whom also shared clinical data, creating a uniquely valuable resource for understanding disease mechanisms and testing potential treatments.
Through this agreement, Axol will manufacture and distribute iPSC-derived cells to academic and industry researchers worldwide, ensuring quality, consistency, and scalability. The goal, to accelerate progress across the ALS field by providing powerful, human-relevant tools that better reflect the diversity and complexity of the disease.
“Collaborating with ALS-TDI allows us to broaden access to highly disease-relevant iPSC models of ALS, which are vital for understanding disease mechanisms and accelerating therapeutic discovery for patients and their families,” said Liam Taylor, CEO of Axol Bioscience. “This partnership aligns with our mission to build and enable better human disease models by providing high-quality, human-relevant cells and models that advance neuroscience research and drug development."
ALS TDI extends its deepest thanks to every person living with ALS who contributed to this effort. Their willingness to share samples and data through the ARC Study has made this breakthrough possible.
To learn more about the ALS Research Collaborative, visit www.als.net/arc.
For more information, please contact:
Axol Bioscience
Duncan Borthwick
operations@axolbio.com
www.axolbio.com
ALS Therapy Development Institute
Fernando Vieira
fvieira@als.net
www.als.net
About Axol Bioscience
Axol Bioscience is a leading provider of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies, specializing in the manufacture of high-performance iPSC-derived cells and the delivery of industry-leading laboratory services. Axol has a deep connection with the ALS research community and works to support the creation of more human relevant in vitro models to accelerate discovery and therapeutic development.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI)
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to discovering and developing effective treatments for ALS. Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, ALS TDI runs a state-of-the-art research center and leads the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC)—one of the most comprehensive and longest-running natural history studies in ALS. Through innovative, patient-driven science, ALS TDI is working to end ALS for everyone affected by this devastating disease.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Categories