ALS Network Selects TrialX to Power Its First AI-Based Clinical Trial Finder for the ALS Community

The ALS Network, a mission-driven organization committed to advancing treatments and improving quality of life for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has launched its first AI-based clinical trial finder—powered by TrialX—to help individuals and families affected by ALS access personalized, up-to-date information about clinical trials.