ALS Network Selects TrialX to Power Its First AI-Based Clinical Trial Finder for the ALS Community

New York, NY, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TrialX, a leader in building enterprise clinical trial patient recruitment and remote clinical research data collection platforms has joined hands with the ALS Network - a mission-driven organization committed to advancing treatments and improving quality of life for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). TrialX’s global clinical trial finder was selected to power the ALS Network’s Trial Finder - an up-to-date resource to help the ALS community easily find information on latest clinical trials focusing on ALS and other similar motor neuron diseases.
“We’re honored to collaborate with the ALS Network to support individuals and families in finding hope through clinical trials,” said Sharib Khan, Co-founder and CEO, TrialX. “This is more than technology—it’s about creating thoughtful, intelligent tools that make clinical trials accessible, understandable, and empowering for those navigating one of the most difficult diagnoses imaginable.”
Although registries like ClinicalTrials.gov list clinical trials conducted in the U.S. and worldwide, they can be difficult to navigate. The presentation of information is often complex, making it hard for many individuals—especially those exploring trials as a treatment option—to find and understand relevant studies. To make this process easier for individuals impacted by ALS, the ALS Network’s Clinical Trial Finder uses TrialX’s AI technology to deliver a simplified, user-friendly search experience. The tool guides users through personalized questions to generate trial matches based on their location and health history. It also offers advanced filters for independent searching by keyword, trial type, phase, and geography. Both search options provide clear summaries, prescreeners to assess eligibility, and streamlined ways to connect with study teams. Users can also join a volunteer registry to receive updates on future research opportunities, helping them stay informed and engaged.
“People with ALS and their families are at the heart of everything we do,” said Audra Hindes, MS, MHC, Vice President, Care and Advocacy, ALS Network. “Our partnership with TrialX allows us to offer a tailored and trusted tool that makes clinical trial access easier and navigable, advancing the ALS Network’s mission to unite care with research and ensure that no one faces ALS alone.” ALS is a progressive and fatal neuromuscular disease with no known cure, affecting approximately 5.2 people per 100,000 in the U.S. alone. For many, finding a clinical trial can offer not just access to potential treatments but also a sense of direction and hope.
About TrialX
TrialX is a clinical research and space health informatics company headquartered in New York City. From launching the first clinical trials app on Google Health in 2008 to powering online patient recruitment and research data collection for space missions, TrialX is on a mission to facilitate One Billion Health Research Contributions. TrialX products include an award-winning patient recruitment management platform, a remote research data collection (ePRO/eCOA) platform, and an online talk show, all designed to facilitate access and participation in clinical research. TrialX products are used by Top 5 Pharma and other clinical trial sponsors, leading academic medical centers such as the University of Pennsylvania and patient advocacy groups such as The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), Let’s Win’s Trial Finder, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, International Rett Syndrome Foundation, the Reflections initiative, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Global Lyme Alliance. To learn more, visit https://trialx.com/
About the ALS Network
The ALS Network is a values-driven organization committed to partnering with the ALS community to accelerate the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). With compassion, integrity, and urgency at its core, the organization ensures that people with ALS and their loved ones are at the center of every initiative, providing consistent access to local, quality care and vital support services, engaging in national advocacy efforts, and advancing bold, inclusive, global research efforts. To learn more, visit alsnetwork.org/research/clinical-trials.
