Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Lake Worth, FL, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach County, building on the ongoing success of its flagship location in Hollywood, Florida. The branch officially opened its doors on Monday, July 14.
Formerly home to Allstate Equipment & Rentals, the newly renovated facility now features ample parking, an experienced management team, and a wider selection of equipment—including boom lifts, scissor lifts, forklifts, backhoes, track loaders, and more—from many of the industry's leading manufacturers.
"We're excited to expand our footprint into Palm Beach County," said John Durante, CEO of Durante Equipment. "This new location allows us to better serve our northern customers with the same dedication and unbeatable service that have made us the go-to partner for contractors, builders, and industrial users across South Florida. We've introduced newer machines, a more diverse inventory mix, and a customer-centric team that has made us one of the fastest-growing equipment companies in the country."
Eddie Rivera—a seasoned operations leader and long-time member of the Durante team—will oversee the new Lake Worth branch. "We're excited to start building relationships with customers throughout Palm Beach County," said Rivera. "We've put a lot of effort into this new facility to create the ultimate customer experience—from the layout to the service—we designed it with our customers in mind."
About Durante Equipment
With over 35 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida's most trusted supplier of construction and industrial equipment. With two locations in Hollywood and Lake Worth, Durante offers equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service to a wide range of customers within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the latest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for well-known brands, including Dynapac, LiuGong, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip. For more information, call 800-910-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
