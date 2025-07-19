Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system.
New York, NY, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs has officially announced that Mria CRM for Jira will launch in Fall 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of customer relationship management inside the Atlassian ecosystem. Mria CRM is the first CRM system built entirely on Atlassian Forge to live natively within Jira, eliminating the need for third-party integrations, sync errors, and scattered customer data.
This launch answers a growing demand from B2B teams who rely on Jira to manage delivery but are forced to juggle external CRM tools for sales and account management. Mria CRM closes that gap with a fully unified system designed for the way real teams work.
“For years, teams have been forced to bolt CRMs onto Jira with syncs and plugins. Mria CRM changes that. It’s the first real alternative: fully native, fully connected, and finally built for how Jira teams actually work.” said Anton Storozhuk, founder and CEO of Mria Labs. “We’re not adding another tool. We’re giving Jira teams a system that finally works for every stage of the customer journey.”
Earlier this month, Mria Labs revealed the first user interface preview along with the core modules already working inside the product: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. This preview gave users a first look at the real functionality and structure behind Mria CRM.
View the preview: Mria CRM for Jira Releases First UI Preview Ahead of Launch
Mria CRM brings real value to teams that are tired of tool sprawl. With no data syncing, no switching between systems, and no need to train teams on unfamiliar interfaces, it reduces operational overhead and aligns sales, product, and support teams in one environment. Mria CRM offers enterprise-grade flexibility with the simplicity of Jira, creating a solution that works from day one.
Key benefits of Mria CRM for Jira:
1. Built on Forge for secure, scalable Jira-native performance
2. No integrations or manual syncs required
3. Connects sales, delivery, and support in one system
4. Familiar Jira-style UI with powerful CRM structure
Mria Labs is now preparing for the Fall 2025 release and inviting early users to subscribe for updates, join the waitlist, and help shape the final product through feedback and roadmap input.
To follow the launch and sign up for launch updates, visit Mria CRM website.
About Mria Labs
Mria CRM is developed by Mria Labs, founded by Anton Storozhuk in 2025. With over a decade of experience building Jira apps used by thousands of teams, he launched Mria CRM to give Jira users a powerful and fully native way to manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and account lifecycles - all without leaving Jira.
Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
