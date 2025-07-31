Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery.
Grand Rapids, MI, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Atlas Genius is bringing their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids, performing with Neon Trees on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
The Atlas Genius 2025 tour celebrates the release of "End Of The Tunnel", their first album in nine years, which has been described as one of the band’s most personal works to date. The album marks a creative evolution for Jeffery and his band of brothers, exploring themes of resilience and reinvention with emotional depth.
In addition to touring with Neon Trees in support of their latest album, Atlas Genius has announced a series of headlining shows featuring special performances to celebrate the 12th anniversary of their debut album, "When It Was Now."
“Performing with Neon Trees will be an honor and a blast,” says Jeffery, “Getting back to tour has been incredible." Jeffery has gained recognition not only for his music but also for his growing body of work in publishing and the arts.
“Steven’s storytelling extends beyond music,” says literary agent Kim Childress of Childress Ink. “He is one of those rare artists whose creativity knows no bounds. And now I get to see him perform live in Grand Rapids.”
Tickets for the Elevation Grand Rapids show are available now and expected to sell quickly. Doors open at 7 PM. Find details and tour updates at AtlasGenius.com.
Event Details:
What: Atlas Genius and Neon Trees Live in Grand Rapids
When: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | Doors Open at 7 PM
Where: Elevation: 133 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tickets: Available via AtlasGenius.com
Upcoming Tour Dates:
9/20 – Neon Trees – The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
9/22 – Neon Trees – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA
9/24 – Neon Trees – The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA
10/8 – Headlining – House of Blues San Diego, San Diego, CA
10/10 – Headlining – House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, CA
10/12 – Headlining – Valley Bar, Phoenix, AZ
10/13 – Headlining – 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ
10/15 – Headlining – 29th Street Ballroom, Austin, TX
10/16 – Headlining – Bad Astronaut, Houston, TX
10/17 – Headlining – The Kessler Theater, Dallas, TX
10/18 – Neon Trees – Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK
10/20 – Neon Trees – House of Blues Chicago, Chicago, IL
10/21 – Neon Trees – Elevation, Grand Rapids, MI
10/23 – Neon Trees – Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY
10/24 – Neon Trees – Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC
10/25 – Neon Trees – Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA
10/27 – Neon Trees – Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA
About
Steven Jeffery is a multifaceted creator—musician, songwriter, and storyteller. As a children’s author, he channels the same creativity and emotional resonance that define his songs. When not writing or performing, Steven explores the Australian landscape, finding inspiration in its wildlife and culture. For more creative and behind-the-scenes highlights, follow Steven on Instagram.
Atlas Genius skyrocketed into international spotlight with their hit “Trojans,” sharing stages with Imagine Dragons and playing major festivals including Lollapalooza, Firefly, and MoPop. With over 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the band has cultivated a loyal following with their blend of introspective lyrics and infectious alt-pop hooks. Learn more at AtlasGenius.com.
Neon Trees is a multiplatinum alternative band known for blending rock, pop, and danceable grooves. After rising to fame with hits like “Animal” and “Everybody Talks,” the band earned widespread acclaim and chart success. Learn more at NeonTrees.com.
Childress Ink is a collaborative editorial and publishing team led by longtime editor, author, and media professional Kim Childress. Based in the Grand Rapids, MI area, Childress Ink specializes in editorial development, content creation, and platform-building for authors, filmmakers, and creatives, Childress Ink also operates Ink-a-Dink, a children’s bookstore dedicated to promoting literacy and diverse voices through books, events, and community outreach. With deep roots in publishing and media, Childress Ink champions meaningful storytelling across all platforms. Learn more at ChildressInk.com. For media inquiries, interviews, or press access, contact Kim Childress at kim@childressink.com.
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
