IronOrbit Approved as Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) Partner
Milestone expands IronOrbit’s ability to serve U.S. government agencies and contractors with secure, compliant cloud solutions
Anaheim Hills, CA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a recognized leader in secure, high-performance cloud solutions, is proud to announce its official designation as a Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) partner. This approval marks a major milestone in IronOrbit’s continued commitment to supporting highly regulated and security-conscious industries, including government agencies and contractors.
As an approved GCC partner, IronOrbit is now authorized to deliver Microsoft 365 services within a dedicated government cloud environment, enabling public sector organizations to modernize IT operations while maintaining strict compliance with federal requirements.
“This designation from Microsoft validates the trust we’ve built with our clients and reinforces our ability to deliver secure, compliant, and mission-critical cloud solutions,” said Andre Beukes, SVP of Technology at IronOrbit. “It’s a strategic step forward in our commitment to serve government and defense organizations with the highest levels of security and compliance.”
IronOrbit’s alignment with key compliance frameworks such as FedRAMP, CJIS, and ITAR played a pivotal role in achieving GCC partner status. Combined with its sixth consecutive year of SOC 2 Type 2 certification, its infrastructure, and a back-to-back recognition in Gartner®’s Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service, IronOrbit has a proven track record in delivering managed cloud environments. This unique positioning enables IronOrbit to help federal agencies and contractors meet their most rigorous data protection and operational requirements.
With this approval, IronOrbit is now positioned to support a wide range of use cases within the U.S. public sector, including secure Microsoft 365 collaboration in a GCC environment, IT modernization initiatives for government agencies and contractors, and the handling of classified and sensitive workloads requiring advanced security and compliance.
About IronOrbit
For over 25 years, IronOrbit has delivered secure, fully managed IT services that empower organizations to accelerate digital transformation. Our deep expertise ensures seamless modernization while meeting the highest standards of security, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
