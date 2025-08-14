CommLab India and Lancaster University Launch Global Study on AI in Workplace Learning

CommLab India a leading global eLearning solutions provider has partnered with Lancaster University, internationally renowned for its excellence in teaching and research, to launch a groundbreaking research initiative — WorkLearning.AI. This international study explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming employee learning and development across large organizations, paving the way for more innovative, personalized, and impactful workplace training.