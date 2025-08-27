BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families.
BrainWorks Behavioral Health, a provider of psychological, neuropsychological, and mental health services, is excited to announce its expansion into Los Angeles County and Orange County with the opening of new offices in Los Angeles, CA, Whittier, CA and Irvine, CA. These new locations bring autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling services closer to families in LA, Whittier, Irvine, and surrounding communities.
For over a decade, BrainWorks has served families throughout Southern California, providing evaluations and evidence-based care from a team of licensed clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists. The new offices will build on this legacy, offering comprehensive psychological and neuropsychological evaluations for children, adolescents, and adults, as well as evidence-based therapy and counseling services, and specialized diagnostic testing for autism, ADHD, learning disorders, and related conditions.
“Expanding into Los Angeles and Orange Counties allows us to meet the growing demand for high-quality mental health care across Southern California,” said Dr. Joanna Savarese, Founder and CEO of BrainWorks Behavioral Health. “Our LA, Whittier and Irvine offices ensure that more families have access to the expert evaluations and care they need, delivered with compassion and clinical excellence.”
The Los Angeles and Whittier offices will serve families throughout Los Angeles County, while the Irvine location will provide convenient access to care for those in Orange County. All three offices are now accepting new patients.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.brainworksbehavioralhealth.com or call 858-914-1347.
About BrainWorks Behavioral Health
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has been serving Southern California for over a decade, providing psychological, neuropsychological, and mental health services for individuals of all ages. With a team of highly trained clinicians, BrainWorks specializes in diagnostic evaluations, therapy, and integrated care designed to help patients achieve their best outcomes.
Media Contact
Christian Losch
Chief Operating Officer
BrainWorks Behavioral Health
858-914-1347
christian@sdbrainworks.com
www.brainworksbehavioralhealth.com
