BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices

BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families.