DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations.
Dallas, TX, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New documentary chronicles the vision, courage, and community that brought the Museum to life in Arlington, Texas.
DHD Films today announced the premiere of its latest documentary, Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute film that traces the extraordinary, multi-year journey to establish a permanent home honoring our nation’s bravest service members.
Featuring first-person accounts from Medal of Honor recipients and behind-the-scenes access to museum champions, architects, civic leaders, and veterans, Valor & Victory reveals how conviction and collaboration propelled the Museum from aspiration to reality in Arlington, Texas. The film also highlights the museum’s striking design, conceived by the late, world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly, and the people whose dedication ensured the vision would endure.
“This project is a testament to courage in all its forms, on the battlefield, in city halls, at design tables, and across communities that refused to let the story of valor fade,” said Shezad Manjee, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of DHD Films and the film’s executive producer. “Valor & Victory captures not only how the Museum was made, but why it matters, today and for generations to come.”
The documentary charts the Museum’s competitive site-selection process, the decisive role of Arlington’s civic and business community, and the way leaders and cultural icons rallied public awareness, among them Medal of Honor recipients whose voices anchor the film’s emotional core, President George W. Bush, Roger Staubach, Charlotte Jones, and Chris Cassidy. The narrative underscores the Museum’s mission to educate, inspire, and unite through stories of uncommon valor and service.
Premiere Details
What: World Premiere - Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - 5:30 pm
Where: National Medal of Honor Museum, Arlington, Texas
Run time: Approximately 30 minutes
About the Film
Valor & Victory blends archival material, intimate interviews, and exclusive production footage to illuminate the Museum’s creative and construction milestones, from early concept and design competitions to groundbreaking and beyond. The film honors the legacy of the 3,500+ service members awarded the Medal of Honor and the living recipients who continue to inspire service and citizenship through their example.
About DHD Films
DHD Films is an award-winning, Dallas-based creative studio specializing in brand storytelling, documentaries, and enterprise communications. For 25 years, DHD has partnered with Fortune 500 brands, cultural institutions, and mission-driven organizations to craft films that move people to think, feel, and act.
Learn more: dhdfilms.com
Media Contacts
Press Inquiries & Screeners
Collin Quick – DHD Films
collin.quick@dhdfilms.com
(214) 730-0101
On-site Premiere
Contact
Ashleigh Crow – National Medal of Honor Museum
acrow@mohmuseum.org
(817) 274-1861
About the Film
About DHD Films
