DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum

DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations.