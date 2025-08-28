Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring
Structum, powered by BiFin Technologies, has officially launched its SPV-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a compliance-native for global investors, venture capital firms, and enterprises. The platform simplifies the formation, management, and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling users to raise, manage, and deploy capital with greater transparency.
Newark, DE, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Structum Technologies integrates lending workflows, investor onboarding, and automated reporting into a single environment, making it easier for family offices, private equity firms, and corporate sponsors to manage structured finance deals. The platform also connects with BiFin’s lending infrastructure, creating a unique ecosystem where capital raising and structured lending converge.
“Structum positions itself as the Go to for SPVs, enabling investors and entrepreneurs worldwide to set up and scale compliant vehicles quickly,” said Vaughn Burton, Managing Partner of BiFin Technologies. “We’re building the infrastructure that private markets need as they evolve toward greater transparency and efficiency.”
Structum is now onboarding early adopters, including venture capital firms, asset managers, and private banks seeking a more flexible solution for deal structuring.
About Structum Technologies
Structum, developed by BiFin Technologies, is a next-generation Structum SPV-as-a-Service platform that combines technology, compliance, and capital onboarding into a single ecosystem. With a focus on global scalability and regulatory alignment, Structum is designed to power the future of private capital markets.
Contact
Stuctum TechnologiesContact
Vaughn Burton
302-779-0250
https://structum.tech
Vaughn Burton
302-779-0250
https://structum.tech
