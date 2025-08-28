Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring

Structum, powered by BiFin Technologies, has officially launched its SPV-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a compliance-native for global investors, venture capital firms, and enterprises. The platform simplifies the formation, management, and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling users to raise, manage, and deploy capital with greater transparency.