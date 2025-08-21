Ship.com Launches TikTok Shop Shipping Integration to Simplify Fulfillment and Boost Seller Growth
New Ship.com + TikTok Shop integration delivers discounted shipping rates, AI-powered fulfillment insights, and real human support, helping ecommerce sellers and platforms scale faster.
Las Vegas, NV, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship.com, the ecommerce shipping platform that turns fulfillment data into a growth engine, today announced a direct integration with TikTok Shop. This partnership makes it easier than ever for TikTok Shop sellers to manage orders, reduce shipping costs, and unlock insights that fuel growth — all within one seamless shipping solution.
For Sellers
Instant order sync — connect TikTok Shop and view all orders, including past ones, in seconds.
Discounted shipping rates with top carriers to protect margins.
Rewards programs to build loyalty and drive repeat purchases.
Real human support from ecommerce experts — no tickets, no bots.
For Platforms & Marketplaces
Plug-and-play API integration — embed seller-friendly shipping in days, not months.
Ecosystem-level intelligence from aggregated fulfillment and shipping data.
AI-powered insights to identify top-performing sellers, predict buyer trends, and scale networks faster.
“Our mission is to remove the friction from fulfillment and turn shipping into a true growth engine,” said Becky Wood, Chief Executive at Ship.com. “With TikTok, selling is social. With Ship.com, shipping is simple — and now smarter. Together, we’re giving sellers and platforms the tools they need to scale with confidence.”
About Ship.com
Ship.com simplifies ecommerce fulfillment and transforms logistics data into growth insights for sellers and platforms. From marketplaces and SaaS platforms to distribution networks, Ship.com helps businesses understand buyers, optimize operations, and deliver better seller experiences. Whether growing a single store or embedding logistics at scale, Ship.com delivers fast, flexible, and easy-to-integrate shipping with AI-powered insights to fuel ecosystem growth.
Call to Action
Sellers: Connect your TikTok Shop with Ship.com today and start shipping smarter.
Platforms: See how easy it is to embed Ship.com and scale your seller network.
www.ship.com
Contact
Becky Wood
