BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB
Newton, MA, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading researchers at Mass General Hospital (Boston, MA), Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD), University of Miami (Miami, FL), and The Queen’s Medical Center (Honolulu, HI), as well as CurePSP, the Association for Frontotemporal Dementia (AFTD), and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA).
The project aims to establish reliable, non-invasive digital measures that can improve disease monitoring, support earlier diagnosis, and accelerate therapeutic development for PSP and DLB.
Kristophe Diaz, PhD, CEO of CurePSP, emphasized the importance of this effort: “For people living with PSP and DLB, the lack of precise tools to measure disease progression has been a major barrier to drug development. This initiative represents a critical step toward filling that gap and offers new hope for patients and families.”
"Digital biomarkers offer a game-changing opportunity in Lewy body dementia. By capturing real-world signals through wearables and other devices, we can detect symptoms earlier, monitor them more precisely, and accelerate clinical trials. This U01 grant makes it possible to rigorously validate these tools in partnership with leading experts, filling critical gaps in research and drug development. Together, we can speed progress toward better diagnostics and much-needed therapies for patients and families." states Sudhir Sivakumaran, Chief Scientific Officer for the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Dr. Ashkan Vaziri, Founder and CEO of BioSensics, and the Principal Investigator of the awarded grant added: “BioSensics has a long-standing commitment to innovation, with a particular focus on developing novel digital health technologies for neurodegenerative diseases. We are deeply grateful to the NIH for this award, and to our collaborators at MGH, Johns Hopkins, CurePSP, AFTD, and LBDA for their invaluable partnership. This project will allow developing and advancing digital biomarkers that ultimately enable fast clinical trials and better care for PSP and DLB.”
Through this NIH-funded initiative, BioSensics and its partners will advance the role of digital biomarkers in clinical research and pave the way for more effective clinical trials in neurodegenerative diseases.
