BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB

BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading CurePSP Centers of Care and patient advocacy groups.