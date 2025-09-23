WREKD® Developing Breakthrough FPV Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between FPV Pilot Training and Field Operations
WREKD® is developing breakthrough FPV drone solutions that bridge the gap between pilot training and real-world field use. With a modular system that evolves from basic flight skills to mission-ready deployment, the company is expanding rapidly with global talent and consultants across FPV racing, film, defense, first response, and industrial inspection—building adaptable, safe, and NDAA-compliant solutions worldwide.
Cincinnati, OH, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WREKD® (The Wrekd Company LLC), a U.S.-based leader in FPV drone innovation, global procurement, and end-to-end retail and fulfillment solutions, announced today the development of advanced FPV systems designed to bridge the gap between FPV pilot training and real-world field use.
The new modular system enables operators to start with a training unit for basic FPV flight skills, then expand capabilities by integrating mechanisms, payloads, and mission-ready features. This progression ensures that pilots train on the same platform they will ultimately deploy, creating a seamless path from the classroom to operational effectiveness.
The company is also experiencing rapid growth, supported by a team of the brightest minds both in-house and across the globe. It also works closely with field consultants across multiple FPV sub-industries—including racing, freestyle, film production, first response, defense, and industrial inspection—bringing proven expertise to every solution under development. With modular drone systems grounded in real-world experience, the company is building technology designed for adaptability, reliability, and mission success.
Beyond defense and government applications, the company is deeply committed to ensuring the consumer and hobby FPV industry remains safe and sustainable as drone technology becomes increasingly mainstream. All solutions under development are designed with universal application in mind—supporting safe FPV use across industries worldwide. This includes protection against misuse, advanced detection capabilities, and safeguards that help preserve the integrity of FPV while expanding its potential.
Whether for film production, first response, national security and defense, construction, contracting, public safety, or OSHA-related applications, WREKD® is developing—and capable of building—solutions tailored to these needs. FPV is also a critical tool in the film industry, powering high-speed precision camera work for action sports, racing, and major motion pictures. The company is innovating with all of these industries in mind, ensuring solutions that meet the needs of professionals who rely on FPV every day.
“By bridging the gap between FPV pilot training and deployment, we’re helping governments, first responders, filmmakers, and commercial operators strengthen safety and readiness with equipment designed for both growth and real-world performance,” said a company spokesperson.
This initiative reflects WREKD®’s mission to keep humanity safer through innovative FPV and drone technologies—combining community-driven expertise with scalable solutions for critical missions.
Further details on product specifications, team expansion, and availability will be announced in the coming months.
About WREKD®
WREKD® (The Wrekd Company LLC) is a U.S.-based FPV drone company specializing in innovation, global procurement, e-commerce retail, advanced manufacturing, and modular FPV solutions. Rooted in the FPV community yet expanding into enterprise and government applications, the company delivers NDAA-compliant systems that scale from FPV pilot training to field deployment. WREKD® supports a wide range of industries—including hobby and competition FPV, film and media, industrial inspection, first response, public safety, and defense—while maintaining a core mission to keep FPV technology safe, sustainable, and effective worldwide.
Press Contact:
WREKD® Media Relations
Email: support@wrekd.com
Sales Inquiries: sales@wrekd.com
Career Opportunities: careers@wrekd.com
Website: https://wrekd.com
