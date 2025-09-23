WREKD® Developing Breakthrough FPV Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between FPV Pilot Training and Field Operations

WREKD® is developing breakthrough FPV drone solutions that bridge the gap between pilot training and real-world field use. With a modular system that evolves from basic flight skills to mission-ready deployment, the company is expanding rapidly with global talent and consultants across FPV racing, film, defense, first response, and industrial inspection—building adaptable, safe, and NDAA-compliant solutions worldwide.