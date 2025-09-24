A Movement for Children: CHILL Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Utah

CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ activity and special needs expo, takes place September 27 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. With over 2,500 families already pre-registered, the event unites leading therapy providers, education innovators, and technology leaders to support children’s health, inclusion, learning, and leadership. The expo is the first in a national series expanding to Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston.