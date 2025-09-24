A Movement for Children: CHILL Act 2025 Brings Health, Inclusion, and Learning to the Forefront in Utah
CHILL Act 2025, Utah’s largest kids’ activity and special needs expo, takes place September 27 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. With over 2,500 families already pre-registered, the event unites leading therapy providers, education innovators, and technology leaders to support children’s health, inclusion, learning, and leadership. The expo is the first in a national series expanding to Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston.
Sandy, UT, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The CHILL Act Expo 2025 (CHILL: Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership) will transform the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy into Utah’s largest gathering for visitors seeking enrichment, therapies, and educational opportunities. With over 4,000–4,500 visitors expected and 2,500+ visitors already pre-registered, CHILL Act 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone event for the region’s education, therapy, wellness, and technology community.
CHILL stands for Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership, and that guiding vision drives every aspect of the event—from special needs therapy and homeschool resources to cutting-edge technology and visitor wellness. Visitor analytics reveal that 58% of attendees are connected to special needs, while more than half are actively engaged in homeschooling, STEM, coding, sports, and wellness activities.
“CHILL Act was built to give visitors real access to solutions, providers, and opportunities that can shape their children’s future,” said John Ryan, spokesperson for CHILL Act 2025. “This is more than an expo—it’s a platform where technology meets therapy, where education connects with inclusion, and where leadership emerges from shared learning.”
The expo is supported by leading organizations including the Utah Parent Center, Carmen B Pingree Autism Center of Learning, and Kiwi Kids Inc, giving visitors direct access to trusted programs and resources. Therapy leaders such as Bridge Care ABA Therapy, The Children’s Center Utah, Kids on the Move, Golden Touch ABA Therapy, and Brighter Strides ABA are equally committed to advancing inclusion and awareness. Their participation helps amplify the expo’s reach and ensures that families discover services and therapies that may not otherwise be within their network.
Among the technology leaders joining the expo is Daylight Computers, known for its innovative health-conscious devices. Leslie, speaking on behalf of Daylight, explained: “Our mission is to connect with people and communities who share our vision for technology that protects humanity and creates a healthier digital future.” The company’s Live Paper technology is designed to be blue-light free, flicker free, and sun-readable, ensuring children can use modern computing without overstimulation.
Therapy providers are equally enthusiastic about the impact of CHILL Act. Strides Pediatric Therapy, which offers occupational, physical, speech, feeding, and mental health services for children up to 21, described the event as a unique chance to raise awareness. “Strides is more than therapy. It’s where play becomes progress, where visitors find support, and where innovative tools like equine movement set us apart in helping kids thrive,” said Marley Juarez of Strides.
Educational choice and empowerment are also at the forefront. Children First Education Fund (CFEF) is using CHILL Act to spotlight its scholarship program for students with disabilities. “CFEF is excited to partner with CHILL Act to help further support for children with special needs and give visitors the tools and resources they need to help their children,” said Ronnie Daniel of CFEF.
As a market leader in homeschooling and cognitive development, Kiwi Kids underscored how the expo strengthens its mission. S. Howard, Head of Special Needs Programs at Kiwi Kids, commented: “Kiwi Kids is proud to stand with CHILL Act in highlighting the future of education and fitness for children with special needs. Our specialized Cognitive Fitness Program empowers children to grow stronger in both body and mind, and this expo gives us the opportunity to bring those tools to more visitors across Utah and beyond.”
Beyond Utah, CHILL Act is also part of a national series of expos designed to create sustainable platforms for families and businesses across the United States. Following the September 27 gathering in Sandy, the series will continue with upcoming expos in Orem (December 7, 2025), Denver (February 2026), Phoenix, and Houston. Each state brings forward unique and innovative business models for serving children with special needs, and by uniting them under one platform, CHILL Act helps businesses grow across states while giving families greater choices. This cross-state collaboration creates a shared marketplace of ideas where best practices can spread and innovations can scale, ensuring children everywhere benefit.
Closing on the scale of the event, John Ryan added: “Utah is ready for an event of this scale. With over 4,000 visitors projected, CHILL Act 2025 will stand as the state’s largest hub for special needs, homeschooling, and enrichment resources, all in one place. And with the series expanding into Orem, Denver, Phoenix, and Houston, this movement is on track to connect families and businesses nationwide.”
The CHILL Act Expo is more than a convention—it’s a movement of Children’s Health, Inclusion, Learning & Leadership. Visitors will experience curtained exhibitor booths, interactive workshops, live performances, VR fitness showcases, and access to exclusive scholarship, academic, and therapy resources.
John Ryan
385-348-2109
www.chillactc.com
