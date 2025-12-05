Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar

Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed.