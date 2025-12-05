Texas Functional Health Centers Expands Knowledge with Completion of “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar
Texas Functional Health Centers has completed the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, further expanding our knowledge to better serve patients. This training focused on the foundational movement patterns that influence long-term function and recovery. By bringing these insights into our TRUForm rehabilitation system, we’re equipping patients to heal more effectively and move the way their bodies were designed.
Texas Functional Health Centers is proud to announce the successful completion of the “Importance of Primitive Movements” Seminar, an advanced training designed to deepen our understanding of how foundational movement patterns impact health, recovery, and long-term function.
This seminar gives the team an opportunity to expand knowledge in the science of primitive movements—those core patterns like crawling, rolling, squatting, and reaching that serve as the building blocks of all human movement. By strengthening expertise in this area, becoming better equipped to recognize where movement breakdowns begin, and more importantly, how to restore them for long-term health benefits.
“At TexasFHC, continuous learning isn’t just something we do—it’s who we are,” said Dr. Jennifer Kinnear. “Our patients trust us to provide the highest level of care. Investing in advanced training allows us to meet that commitment and bring even more effective strategies to their treatment and recovery plans.”
The seminar’s insights will be directly integrated into care systems, including the TRUForm rehabilitation program, helping patients not only recover from pain but also retrain their bodies to move the way they were designed to.
It's an exciting time to bring this knowledge into practice immediately, with the goal of helping patients feel better, move better, and live better—faster.
For more information about programs or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.texasfhc.com or call (469) 334-0624.
