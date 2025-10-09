GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data

GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering.