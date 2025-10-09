GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering.
Ojai, CA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket, the market leader in synthetic test data generation, today announced the launch of its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP)—the industry’s first integrated solution that unifies legacy test data management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI data orchestration into a single evolutionary journey for enterprise quality engineering.
As a major enhancement to the company’s existing design-driven and patented synthetic data platform, QEP empowers organizations to move beyond the limits of production data by delivering secure, scalable, and fully customizable test and training data—bridging today’s compliance challenges with tomorrow’s automation needs.
A Roadmap for Quality Evolution
Unlike static test data tools, QEP is deliberately designed to guide enterprise customers on an evolutionary journey. Enterprises begin by modernizing traditional TDM with fully secure in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and flexible file masking. From there, they advance into design-driven synthetic data generation—ensuring complete coverage across every edge case, negative test, and data permutation. The journey culminates with the upcoming AI Orchestrator, a natural language interface that makes test data design conversational and can automatically integrate GenRocket synthetic data into test automation tools & frameworks.
Why It Matters
Modern release cycles move faster than legacy data practices can support. Copying and masking production data introduces delays, gaps in coverage, and compliance risks under GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and India’s DPDP Act. QEP solves these problems by:
• Eliminating Data Privacy Risks: Synthetic Data Replacement (SDR) replaces sensitive values with non-reversible synthetic data, ensuring compliance and preserving referential integrity.
• Guaranteeing Full Data Coverage: Over 750 intelligent data generators and 110+ output formats give dev & test teams the power to model & design any data scenario—with structured, semi-structured, or unstructured data.
• Delivering Speed & Scale: GenRocket’s patented data engine can generate millions of rows of data per minute, delivered on demand into DevOps pipelines and CI/CD workflows.
• Reducing Cost & Complexity: Intelligent subsetting and on-demand data generation cut storage overhead and eliminate refresh cycles.
• Future-Proofing Test Data: The AI Orchestrator represents the next evolutionary step—turning plain-language requirements into executable test data cases with enterprise-class governance.
Beyond Testing: AI/ML Training Data
In addition to transforming software testing, QEP is being adopted by enterprises to design bias-free, statistically accurate training datasets for AI and machine learning initiatives—ranging from rule-based statistical data to unstructured and AI-driven scenarios. This expands the platform’s impact beyond Quality Engineering into the broader enterprise data ecosystem.
Industry Impact
“Traditional TDM was built for a slower era,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket’s CEO and Co-Founder. “The Quality Evolution Platform allows enterprises to evolve at their own pace—capturing immediate value today while preparing for an AI-orchestrated future. It’s not just about keeping up with software release cycles—it’s about leading with speed, compliance, and innovation.”
Availability
The GenRocket Quality Evolution Platform is available immediately and is already in use by leading enterprises across healthcare, finance, insurance, retail, energy and technology companies.
For more information or to request a demo, visit www.genrocket.com.
About GenRocket
GenRocket is the leading provider of enterprise-ready synthetic test data solutions. Its platform enables enterprises to design, generate, and deliver controlled, compliant, and production-safe data in real time—integrating seamlessly with DevOps pipelines, automation frameworks, and AI/ML workflows. GenRocket customers span the Fortune 500 and global enterprises across industries including financial services, healthcare, insurance, and technology.
Categories