A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation.
Gary, IN, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move toward restoring financial integrity in employee healthcare, Paul H. Flowers Jr., founder and CEO of Superior Insurance Advisors, has achieved what only nine professionals in America have before him — earning certification from the Validation Institute as a Fiduciary Advisor and designating his firm as a Certified Fiduciary Firm. Flowers is also the first African American to receive this honor, marking a milestone for both the benefits industry and business ethics nationwide.
“For far too long, CFOs have been paying premiums into a system designed to profit carriers, not companies,” said Flowers. “We’re here to change that narrative — to protect employers’ budgets with data, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility.”
With health benefit costs up 47% since 2013, according to the Business Group on Health, Flowers’ message is timely. Superior Insurance Advisors focuses on transparent plan design, self-funded strategies, and outcome-based contracting — giving finance leaders tools to reclaim control from opaque intermediaries.
Flowers’ firm is one of the few in the Midwest certified to meet Validation Institute’s rigorous ethical and performance standards. The organization independently verifies advisors who place client interests above commissions or carrier incentives. “This certification is the gold standard in healthcare accountability,” said a Validation Institute spokesperson.
CFOs seeking measurable savings without reducing benefits are encouraged to connect with Flowers’ team for fiduciary plan reviews before open enrollment deadlines.
Contact: 844-513-5433 | www.Paul.health
