Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites

American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free.