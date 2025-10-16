Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free.
Miami, FL, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As college tuition costs continue to rise, American High School Academy (AHSA) is helping Florida families and adult learners save thousands through its expanded Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. Students can earn college credits tuition-free while completing their high-school diploma.
With more than 10,000 graduates since 2003, AHSA combines Step Up for Students scholarships and Florida’s Dual Enrollment funding to create a completely tuition-free pathway from high school to college.
“Our families pay nothing—neither for high school nor for college,” said Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools at AHSA. “Step Up covers tuition at AHSA, and the State of Florida covers Dual Enrollment at public colleges. Together, students graduate with college credits, no debt, and a head start on their future.”
How Dual Enrollment Saves Families Thousands
• Step Up for Students covers private-school tuition at AHSA.
• The State of Florida funds Dual Enrollment tuition, textbooks, and fees.
• Families pay $0 out of pocket for both high-school and college classes.
According to Miami Dade College’s Dual Enrollment Program , students “save money by not having to pay tuition and fees” while earning transferable credits. AHSA students average up to 30 college credits, saving more than $20,000 in tuition before graduation.
“I never imagined I could start college while still in high school—and not pay anything,” said Rhapsody, an AHSA stem student and aspiring aerospace engineer. “I’ll graduate with college credits already completed and zero debt. That changes everything.”
High School on a College Campus®
At AHSA’s Hialeah–North Miami Campus, located on the grounds of MDC North, students experience “High School on a College Campus®.
“Students don’t just prepare for college—they participate in it,” Valentino added. “They graduate career-ready and financially free.”
Future-Focused Pathways
Beyond Dual Enrollment, AHSA prepares students for careers in STEM, Aviation, Aerospace, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Business. Learners train with flight simulators, robotics labs, and AI systems, developing skills for Florida’s growing technology and aerospace sectors. Learn more at aviationhighschool.com .
Cognia®-Accredited. NCAA-Approved. Over 10,000 Graduates.
Since 2003, American High School Academy has helped more than 10,000 students earn diplomas and advance to college or technical careers. In addition to serving grades 6–12, AHSA offers an Adult High School Completion Program—giving adults a second chance to finish what they once couldn’t and open doors to new educational and career opportunities.
Two Campuses Serving Miami-Dade County
South Miami–Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd Street, Room 427, Miami, FL 33173
Hialeah–North Miami Campus
Located on the grounds of MDC North — AHSA’s “High School on a College Campus®” experience.
About American High School Academy (AHSA)
American High School Academy (AHSA) is a Cognia®-Accredited, NCAA-Approved private school serving grades 6–12 and adult learners throughout Florida. Founded in 2003, AHSA integrates academic excellence with career readiness through Dual Enrollment with local public colleges and unioverisites and programs in STEM, Aviation, Aerospace, Robotics, AI, and Business.
Website: www.americanhighschoolacademy.com
Aviation Division: www.aviationhighschool.com
Phone: 305-270-1440
Email: info@americanhighschoolacademy.com
