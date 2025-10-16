Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans

AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required.