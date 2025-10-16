Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required.
Salt Lake City, UT, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Exclusive online Agile and product training courses provide career-ready skills, fully sponsored and tuition-free for those who served.
In honor of Veterans Day and in continued support of America’s service members, AgileDad, in partnership with Pivot Agility, is proud to offer a series of free, online training courses designed specifically for active-duty U.S. military personnel, reservists, and veterans. These courses help bridge the gap between military service and meaningful careers in Agile project management, product ownership, and product thinking.
This year marks the sixth consecutive year of AgileDad’s free military training initiative, made possible by generous sponsorships covering 100% of course fees and materials.
Veterans Week Training Schedule
Certified ScrumMaster: November 10–11, 2025
Certified Scrum Product Owner: November 12–13, 2025
Agile Implementation Accelerator: November 14, 2025
Product Thinking Fundamentals (with Pivot Agility): November 19, 2025
All courses are delivered live and online, led by certified instructors, and accessible to military personnel regardless of geographic location.
“Our veterans and service members already bring discipline, leadership, and collaboration to the table — the very qualities Agile is built upon,” said V. Lee Henson, President and Founder of AgileDad. “This initiative is our way of giving back, helping these heroes transition into roles where they can continue to lead, adapt, and thrive.”
“Veterans bring mission focus and humility; our job is to translate that into product outcomes and meaningful careers,” added Roy Schilling, Founder of Pivot Agility and lead instructor for the Product Thinking course.
A Veteran's Perspective:
“I’ve taken quite a few courses through AgileDad and I keep coming back for more. I’ve used many different instructor-led trainings, but I’ve never experienced anything like this. Lee’s ability to keep the entire audience engaged while respecting and energizing every participant is truly remarkable. You learn, you’re heard, and you’re part of something meaningful. I would take every course they offer if I could.”
— Michael D., Tampa, FL – U.S. Marine Corps Veteran
Agile & Product Skills in High Demand:
Agile and product management skills are in high demand across industries. According to the Scrum Alliance, certifications in Scrum and Agile Product Ownership are increasingly sought after by employers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also reports a strong outlook for project and product management careers, with median salaries well above the national average and faster-than-average job growth.
This training series empowers veterans with practical, resume-ready skills that translate into thriving civilian careers in tech, healthcare, defense, education, and beyond.
Who Can Apply:
These courses are open to:
Active-duty U.S. military
Reservists and National Guard
Veterans and retirees from any branch of service
To verify eligibility, applicants must submit one of the following:
Copy of DD214
State-issued ID with “Veteran” designation
Valid military ID
Documents must be emailed to training@agiledad.com.
Applicants may select only one course to ensure availability for other service members. Those interested in additional offerings may apply separately using AgileDad’s military discount program.
AgileDad enforces the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 (H.R.258) and will disqualify any unverified or fraudulent submissions.
A History of Service Since 2019:
Since 2019, AgileDad has trained hundreds of military service members through this unique program. The partnership with Pivot Agility further expands offerings and gives veterans access to leading voices in both Agile leadership and modern product thinking.
Learn More or Apply:
https://agiledad.com
training@agiledad.com
866-410-1616
About AgileDad:
AgileDad is a globally recognized Agile leadership and coaching organization known for its human-centered approach to Agile transformation. Founded by industry veteran Lee Henson, AgileDad equips professionals and organizations with the tools and training to lead, adapt, and thrive in a rapidly changing world.
https://agiledad.com
About Pivot Agility:
Pivot Agility is a strategic product coaching and training organization focused on helping teams and individuals create better outcomes through product thinking. Founded by Roy Schilling, Pivot Agility partners with organizations and individuals to build skills that lead to meaningful, value-driven careers.
https://pivotagility.com
