Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034.
Nashville, TN, October 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nashville will proudly serve as the host city for the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games. The bid committee and Special Olympics North America announced the selection and signed a letter of agreement during a ceremony at Bridgestone Arena. Moving forward, the bid committee and Special Olympics North America will work collaboratively to complete a Games Agreement, finalizing Nashville’s selection as the host of the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games.
“It makes me feel proud of my state and Nashville that we were chosen to host the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Halladay, a Special Olympics Tennessee athlete who has competed in both USA Games and World Games. “I’m excited to show athletes from all of the other states how cool our state is and for them to experience Nashville.”
The signing was attended by key figures, including Freddie O’Connell, Mayor of Nashville; Adam Germek, President and CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee; Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.; Nathan Green, Vice Chancellor for Government and Community Relations, Vanderbilt University; Greg Epperson, Regional President and Managing Director for Special Olympics North America; Gary Cimaglia, Special Olympics North America Vice President of Sports; Halladay White, Special Olympics Tennessee athlete; Jimmy Clark, Special Olympics Tennessee athlete.
"We're excited to welcome Special Olympics athletes, families, and fans from across the country to Nashville for the 2034 games," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "What I love about the Special Olympics is the courage and tenacity displayed by the athletes that inspire us all. As we host this competition, we embrace a movement that celebrates both the competitive fire of every athlete and our city's dedication to creating a welcoming, accessible, and inclusive environment for all."
Special Olympics Tennessee and its partners at the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp and Vanderbilt University were selected through a highly competitive bidding process to identify a host site that has the infrastructure, resources, and active community support needed to operate a successful event. The bid process provided a chance to showcase the Greater Nashville area as a premier destination for inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Nashville is known for hosting world-class events and providing a welcoming environment to people from across the country.
"Hosting the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games in Nashville is an incredible honor for our state and a testament to the power of inclusion that defines our community,” said Adam Germek, President & CEO of Special Olympics Tennessee. “This event will showcase not only the extraordinary abilities of our athletes but also the warmth, hospitality and spirit that make our community so special."
The Special Olympics USA Games are hosted every four years in major cities, welcoming up to 4,000 athletes and coaches from all 50 states, as well as thousands of family members and attendees. The eight-day event includes 16+ sports and daily programs focused on athlete and family wellness, as well as community engagement opportunities, to cement the legacy of the Games as a catalyst for inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. The Games are estimated to bring more than $100 million to the local economy.
During the bid process, supporters from all 50 states signed a petition supporting Nashville as the host of a future Special Olympics USA Games. Celebrities, musicians, and professional athletes, including Nate Bargatze, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Roman Josi, Walker Zimmerman and Special Olympics Alumni Ambassador Scott Hamilton, all voiced their support for the bid.
"Identifying Nashville as the host city for the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games is a moment to celebrate. For the first time in USA Games history, we have selected a host almost a decade in advance,” said Greg Epperson, Regional President and Managing Director, Special Olympics North America. “As we look ahead to 2034, we are excited to continue galvanizing the city of Nashville, leveraging the incredible community support and tapping into the world-class venues. By working together over the next nine years, Nashville will host a Games that highlights our athletes’ extraordinary talents, and demonstrates the powerful impact inclusion has on all members of the community.”
The 2034 Nashville Host Committee spans across the State of Tennessee and includes the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Vanderbilt University, State of Tennessee, Music City Center, Nashville International Airport, Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Soccer Club, corporate leadership, hospital systems, local media outlets and many other relevant stakeholders to ensure a cohesive host partnership indicative of how the Nashville community pulls together for an incredible event.
“The 2034 Special Olympics USA Games in Nashville will be a special moment for our city, celebrating the incredible talent of these athletes and leaving a lasting legacy of inclusion and inspiration,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The Games will also be a major economic driver, bringing visitors, business and opportunity to Nashville. For years, Music City has built a reputation for hosting major events and infusing each one with the magic of our music. We’re excited to continue that tradition and create an experience that’s world-class and unmistakably Nashville.”
Special Olympics serves as the world’s largest sports organization empowering people with intellectual disabilities, and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota will mark the largest sporting event in the US that year.
About Special Olympics Tennessee
Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is an accredited Program of Special Olympics, Inc. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state, with volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.
Special Olympics Tennessee is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization supported by private donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the state. Special Olympics is “the most credible charity in America” according to a survey in the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Visit Music City
The mission of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Visit Music City is to maximize the economic contribution of the convention and tourism industry to the community by developing and marketing Nashville as a premier destination. Visit the NCVC’s website at http://www.visitmusiccity.com/ and follow us on social media @VisitMusicCity.
About Special Olympics
Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With nearly four million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and one million coaches and volunteers in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.
