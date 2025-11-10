Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
Santa Fe Springs, CA, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items.
Working in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, both members of the Feeding America network, Superior Grocers and its supplier partners stepped up to help fill the gap during the disruption and continue to support local families now that SNAP and EBT funding have been fully restored.
This effort included milk donations from Rockview Family Farms, rice, beans, and pasta from Mercado Latino, quality meats and deli products from FUD, and additional contributions of fresh produce from Idaho Potatoes. These items were distributed through local food banks to provide relief to households experiencing food insecurity.
“We know how much families depend on SNAP and EBT benefits and how distressing it was when those benefits were temporarily at risk,” said Richard Wardwell, President and CEO, Superior Grocers. “Even in uncertain times, our focus remains on supporting the communities we serve. We’re proud to have partnered with our local food banks and supplier partners to ensure families could continue putting food on the table.”
“Thank you, Superior Grocers, for your generous donation of milk, bagged potatoes, and assorted dry foods,” said Jeanna Kindle, Chief Product Acquisition Officer for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “These items will make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing food insecurity across Los Angeles County.”
“We are deeply grateful to Superior Grocers for their generous support of Second Harvest and the Orange County community,” said Claudia Bonilla Keller, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. “Many families, seniors, and workers across OC are facing real uncertainty about how to put food on the table. This support helps ease that burden and brings hope to those who need it most.”
Working in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, both members of the Feeding America network, Superior Grocers and its supplier partners stepped up to help fill the gap during the disruption and continue to support local families now that SNAP and EBT funding have been fully restored.
This effort included milk donations from Rockview Family Farms, rice, beans, and pasta from Mercado Latino, quality meats and deli products from FUD, and additional contributions of fresh produce from Idaho Potatoes. These items were distributed through local food banks to provide relief to households experiencing food insecurity.
“We know how much families depend on SNAP and EBT benefits and how distressing it was when those benefits were temporarily at risk,” said Richard Wardwell, President and CEO, Superior Grocers. “Even in uncertain times, our focus remains on supporting the communities we serve. We’re proud to have partnered with our local food banks and supplier partners to ensure families could continue putting food on the table.”
“Thank you, Superior Grocers, for your generous donation of milk, bagged potatoes, and assorted dry foods,” said Jeanna Kindle, Chief Product Acquisition Officer for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. “These items will make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing food insecurity across Los Angeles County.”
“We are deeply grateful to Superior Grocers for their generous support of Second Harvest and the Orange County community,” said Claudia Bonilla Keller, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. “Many families, seniors, and workers across OC are facing real uncertainty about how to put food on the table. This support helps ease that burden and brings hope to those who need it most.”
Contact
Superior GrocersContact
Dale Nakata
562-345-9000
superiorgrocers.com
Dale Nakata
562-345-9000
superiorgrocers.com
Multimedia
Categories