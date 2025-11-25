You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game

In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows.