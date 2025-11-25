You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows.
At the center of this national initiative is the Safe Bet Overlay™, a first-of-its-kind integrity architecture designed to ensure every wager is fair, verifiable, and protected from manipulation, regardless of operator, league, state, or platform.
And at the center of the Safe Bet Overlay™ is its inventor:
Timothy J. Dillon, Founder & Chief Inventor of 206 Innovation Inc. and originator of live mobile micro-betting.
“The industry reached a moment where someone had to step forward,” Dillon said. “As the inventor of the technology underpinning real-time mobile betting itself, I knew it was time to become the author of its integrity layer as well.”
Restoring Trust Through Physics-Native Integrity
As regulators confront rising concerns around latency manipulation, AI-driven odds exploitation, offshore interference, and inconsistent state-level standards, the Safe Bet Overlay™ introduces a federal-grade, physics-aligned integrity system that ensures:
Fair Timing: Every wager is locked to an immutable timestamp and synchronized event state.
Real-Time Validation: Micro-event triggers are verified through encrypted, multi-source data convergence.
Operator Licensing: All licensed operators must comply with patent-protected protocols for micro-event handling.
Fraud Detection: The system continuously monitors irregular behavior, latency anomalies, and outcome integrity.
National Interoperability: A unified standard across states, leagues, and platforms.
YCTP’s licensing framework ensures that every operator—large or small—uses the same trusted, patented integrity core, preventing the fractured, inconsistent approach currently placing the sports-betting public at risk.
An Industry at a Crossroads — and an Author Who Steps Forward
The launch of the Safe Bet Overlay™ comes at a pivotal moment for the sports-betting landscape. Billions in wagers now flow through systems built on microseconds, data pipelines, AI modeling, and fragile timing assumptions—many of which lack the foundational protections required to ensure fair play.
When integrity, public trust, and the future of regulated wagering sat on the edge, Dillon chose to step forward not only as the inventor, but as the author of the solution.
“An invention becomes a responsibility,” Dillon noted. “If my patents built the modern micro-betting era, then it is my duty to protect it. The Safe Bet Overlay™ is how we safeguard the game, the fans, and the future.”
A Unified National Standard for Operators, Leagues, and Regulators
YCTP will immediately begin issuing official licensing invitations to sportsbook operators, leagues, data providers, and integrity partners. Early partners will gain:
- Priority integration of the Safe Bet Overlay™
- Comprehensive patent licensing
- Access to YCTP’s real-time integrity data feeds
- Compliance alignment with state and federal initiatives
- Technical implementation support
The company will also brief federal regulators, members of Congress, state gaming commissions, and league integrity teams in the coming weeks.
About You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP)
YCTP Inc., headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, is the original pioneer of real-time mobile micro-betting technology in the United States. Led by inventor Timothy J. Dillon, YCTP holds multiple foundational U.S. patents defining the mechanics of live, in-play micro-event wagering. Today, the company provides licensing, integrity systems, and national compliance frameworks to ensure fair, transparent wagering across all major sports.
