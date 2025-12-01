A Book from Oaklea Proposes a Theory of Human Life and Existence Based on the Author's Interpretation of Information from Multiple Sources Including Elon Musk's Grok 4
The author of a new book draws on publicly available scientific material—including work from members of The Royal Society and studies conducted by the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, as well as other sources—to develop the theory of human life and existence that he proposes.
Richmond, VA, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A book just published by The Oaklea Press, written by bestselling award-winning author Stephen Hawley Martin, may stir controversy among the scientifically minded. In it, Martin presents a theory that he says explains how life and humans came to be and evolved, as well as why it happened. According to the author, a response generated by Grok 4 appeared to him to be consistent with the basic premise of of his theory.
The book is entitled "A New Theory of Human Life & Existence: A Survey & Synthesis of Grok's Analysis, Quantum Physics, DOPS at UVa, Max Planck, Gnosticism, Christian Doctrine, Jung, Monroe, Sheldrake, Cayce & Others." The author draws on publicly available scientific material—including work by members of The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, quantum physics research, studies from the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOPS) at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, insights gained from querying the Grok 4 AI assistant, and a number of other sources.
Martin said, “I think anyone who keeps up with the news will likely agree that humanity is highly polarized, particularly in the United States, and that it seems possible things could devolve into war or civil conflict. I believe that if enough people learn about and understand my theory of why we are here and what life is about, the world will become a better and more congenial place. That could turn things around, which is why I hope people who read my book will spread the word—it could actually save the planet.”
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes fiction, business management, self-help, memoirs, biographies, science & technology and metaphysical titles. The firm has more than 220 books in print.
www.shmartin.com
www.shmartin.com
Print Edition of A New Theory of Human Life & Existence
This is a PDF of the print edition of the book for those who wish to review it.
