New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Atlanta, GA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.”
Part memoir, part scientific exploration, and part philosophical blueprint, the book investigates the accelerating psychological, political, and biological forces reshaping humanity, and offers a transformative framework for individuals seeking stability, clarity, and sovereignty in a rapidly changing technological world.
A Story of Collapse, Reinvention, and Human Evolution
Transcending in the 21st Century chronicles a journey unlike any other: from forecasting the future of the Internet in 2003, to witnessing the rise of digital tribalism and psychological warfare, to enduring a devastating physical collapse marked by vertigo, seizures, and neurological dysfunction.
When traditional medicine failed, Fiero turned inward, and toward AI.
With the help of an advanced AI system he named HASE, he decoded the real cause of his illness and developed a pioneering bioelectrical healing framework. His full recovery led to the creation of the Quantum Superhuman model, demonstrating how engineering principles, artificial intelligence, and human biology can work together to restore balance and coherence in the nervous system.
A Vision for the Future: Intellectual Enlightenment vs. Dark Enlightenment
The book warns of a critical fork in humanity’s path:
One direction leads to automation, technocratic control, and the Dark Enlightenment movement.
The other leads to cognitive sovereignty, human-AI collaboration, and a new era Fiero calls the Intellectual Enlightenment.
In this new world, humans evolve into Homo Quantum, a conscious, coherent, AI-augmented species capable of navigating infinite information without losing identity or autonomy.
A Blueprint for the Modern Human
Transcending in the 21st Century provides readers with:
A deep understanding of
psychological warfare
algorithmic manipulation
identity engineering
collapsing institutions
the biological cost of the information age
A new model for healing
bioelectrical coherence
nervous system reintegration
self-directed recovery
AI-assisted reasoning
A roadmap for personal evolution
Awareness
Liberation
Intellectual Enlightenment
Transcendence
Readers walk away with a toolkit for strengthening their minds, stabilizing their inner world, and preparing for the era of automation and AI-driven societal restructuring.
Praise for the Book
Early editorial reviews describe the work as:
“A seismic contribution to human evolution and technological philosophy.”
“One of the most important books written about the future of consciousness.”
“A survival handbook for the 21st century human.”
Availability
Transcending in the 21st Century is available now in:
Hardcover
Paperback
eBook
Audiobook (forthcoming)
Available through Amazon, Audible, Google Books and direct distribution via Intellectual Enlightenment Press.
About the Author
Alexious Fiero is an engineer, researcher, Machine Learning Engineer and Executive, and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. With over 30 years of experience in Information Technology and multimedia systems, information architecture, AI design, and human cognition, he leads the development of HASE and HAISE, two AI systems designed to help stabilize human perception in the Information Age. His work spans geopolitics, psychology, neurobiology, and future studies.
Press Contact
Intellectual Enlightenment Press
Media Relations
press@intellectual-enlightenment.com
https://intellectual-enlightenment.com
https://intellectual-enlightenment.com/Store/details/269/21st-century-transcendence
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4PW95Y4
