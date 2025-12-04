New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
New York, NY, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer outcomes.
Most cancer programs still lack systematic nutritional support when it matters most—from the moment of diagnosis.
Today, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is changing that. In collaboration with Agilix Health, NYCBS launches New York State's first virtual, nutrition-led supportive care program—intervening early, before malnutrition compromises treatment, with personalized support continuously adapted throughout each patient's journey.
"We've achieved extraordinary sophistication in targeting malignancies," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "But precision therapy requires patients strong enough to receive it. For too long, nutritional support has been reactive—we wait for problems, then try to fix them. This program is proactive, personalized from the start. It's food as medicine in its most powerful form."
Proactive, Not Reactive
Each patient is paired with a registered dietitian at diagnosis. Connected monitoring tools enable ongoing assessment, and as treatment evolves and metabolic needs change, individualized protocols adjust accordingly. When early signs of distress emerge, NYCBS team intervenes immediately with tailored strategies.
Research shows patients receiving early nutritional intervention tolerate therapy better, experience fewer side effects and achieve improved outcomes.
"The data are clear- early supportive care preserves quality of life and enhances survival," said Dr. MaryAnn Fragola, Chief of Wellness Services at NYCBS. "But it must be personalized. A breast cancer patient on hormone therapy faces completely different challenges than a pancreatic cancer patient on chemotherapy. That personalization at scale is the breakthrough."
Personalized from Day One
"Cancer metabolism is profoundly dynamic," explained Dr. Rakshit Sharma, CEO of Agilix Health. "Tumors alter metabolism. Chemotherapy adds nausea, affects appetite. Radiation can make swallowing difficult. Each patient's response is unique. You can’t fix this with generic advice given at diagnosis, or when it is too late. You need adaptive, expert intervention personalized from day one."
Dr. Fragola emphasized the need to treat patients holistically, “Nutrition is a cornerstone of whole-patient cancer care. Personalized nutrition—tailored to each patient’s diagnosis, treatment plan, and individual needs—is essential. By supporting strength, healing, and quality of life, good nutrition empowers patients to better tolerate therapy and actively engage in their recover.”
The initiative translates decades of nutritional-oncology research into daily clinical practice and patient care- integrating seamlessly with NYCBS's electronic health records to give oncologists a complete, continuous view of each patient’s health and progress.
"Every patient deserves the full benefit of the therapies we prescribe," said Dr. Vacirca. “ Truly comprehensive cancer care means precision medicine for the disease and precision support for the person fighting it."
The program launches immediately across NYCBS's network, delivering adaptive, at-home nutrition care that strengthens patients, supports caregivers, and helps keep treatments on course.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
About Agilix Health
Agilix Health transforms cancer supportive care through virtual, evidence-based nutrition programs that prevent malnutrition and optimize outcomes. The company's platform delivers personalized, continuous, registered dietitian-led care throughout patients' treatment journeys, integrating seamlessly with health system workflows. Agilix supports more than 250 providers across five states, bringing translational nutrition science and technology to oncology programs nationwide. Learn more at www.agilixhealth.com
