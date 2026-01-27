DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DataCore Software, a leader in data infrastructure and management solutions, today announced the launch of DataCore Puls8, a Kubernetes-native persistent storage platform engineered to deliver NVMe-class performance, high availability, and enterprise data services for modern, latency-sensitive stateful applications.
As organizations push Kubernetes beyond stateless microservices to run databases, analytics, AI/ML, and real-time platforms, persistent storage has emerged as a critical constraint. Puls8 reflects a deliberate shift in how DataCore is helping enterprises modernize infrastructure for cloud-native operations. Rather than forcing teams to adapt legacy storage models to containers, DataCore designed Puls8 as a Kubernetes-native platform built on the open-source CNCF project OpenEBS. By embracing Kubernetes-native workflows, Puls8 enables platform and DevOps teams to provision, protect, and scale persistent volumes using the same declarative, automated practices they apply to applications.
“At enterprise scale, the challenge with Kubernetes isn’t whether stateful workloads can run; it’s whether data remains protected and available as those workloads scale and change,” said Abhi Dey, Chief Product Officer at DataCore Software. “Puls8 enables enterprises to leverage the Kubernetes open-source ecosystem while providing the performance, resilience, and operational assurance required to run stateful applications confidently in production.”
Central to Puls8 is a data management plane that leverages NVMe storage to deliver ultra-low latency and consistent performance for demanding workloads. It provides persistent volumes that remain available as pods move across nodes, preserving data continuity as applications change and scale. Built-in high availability through volume replication and automated failover ensures applications continue to run even during disruptions.
Puls8 enriches OpenEBS with enterprise-grade data services, including support for external key management systems for encryption, validated backup integrations, node failure protection, observability, and an intuitive built-in management GUI. These capabilities deliver the protection, visibility, operational control, and ease of use required to run stateful applications at scale.
Following testing and early deployments with customers and partners in late 2025, Puls8 gained strong traction, driven by demand for high-performance, production-ready persistent storage on Kubernetes. TodoEnCloud, a managed cloud and IT infrastructure provider offering Kubernetes-as-a-Service, selected Puls8 after evaluating multiple alternatives. The platform is now deployed across three data centers in Spain, providing high availability and ultra-low latency for critical workloads.
“As a Kubernetes service provider, we needed a storage platform that could keep pace with demanding enterprise workloads without adding complexity,” said Manuel Argiz, CEO of TodoEnCloud. “Puls8 delivered the performance, availability, and cost efficiency we required, along with highly responsive DataCore support when needed. With Puls8, we have overcome technical and business barriers that we could not have achieved with other solutions.”
Puls8 is designed to fit naturally into enterprise Kubernetes environments, working with widely adopted open-source and commercial platforms teams already trust. The solution works with established Kubernetes data protection and observability tools, including Veeam Kasten, Velero, Prometheus, and Grafana. It also supports enterprise Kubernetes distributions such as Red Hat OpenShift.
Contact DataCore to evaluate Puls8 in your Kubernetes clusters — on-premises or in the cloud — and power your stateful workloads. DataCore also offers 24/7 enterprise support for open-source OpenEBS deployments. Learn more at datacore.com/puls8.
About DataCore
DataCore empowers organizations to gain intelligent, secure, and flexible control of their data, no matter where it lives. We simplify the way block, file, and object data is stored, protected, and managed across core, edge, and cloud environments. By streamlining operations and reducing infrastructure costs, we empower IT leaders with the agility and freedom to meet evolving business demands. For more information, visit datacore.com.
