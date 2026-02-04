Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
New York, NY, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first platform built for IT service and consulting businesses to track revenue and receivables. It provides real-time insights into revenue, profitability, and operations, replacing spreadsheets and fragmented tools with a single, intuitive dashboard.
As managing team productivity, cash flow, client invoicing, and project profitability becomes increasingly complex, many SMBs and medium-sized businesses struggle to understand revenue sources and identify inefficiencies. Piedwork solves this problem by offering a unified dashboard, interactive analytics, flexible reporting, and seamless integration all in one platform. This clarity empowers business leaders to make confident and timely decisions.
"Many service companies face the challenge of fragmented data and unclear financial reporting," said Oleh Meleshko, CEO of Incode Group. "Piedwork simplifies tracking everything in one place, giving managers the clarity to make confident business decisions."
Key Features of the new revenue platform:
Real-Time Revenue Tracking
Profitability Insights
Automated Reporting and Forecasting
Seamless Integrations and Mobile Access
Early users praise Piedwork for replacing multiple tools and providing actionable insights, enabling proactive growth and smarter financial decisions.
About Piedwork
Piedwork helps service businesses manage finances and operations in one place, offering dashboards, reporting, and real-time analytics for better clarity and control.
piedwork.com
About Piedwork
Piedwork helps service businesses manage finances and operations in one place, offering dashboards, reporting, and real-time analytics for better clarity and control.
piedwork.com
Yefanova Albina
+37361130541
www.incode-group.com
