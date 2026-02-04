Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Sonora, CA, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills
The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for upcoming Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) technician training cohorts serving the Sierra Foothills region.
The program offers no-cost, three-week, hands-on training designed to prepare participants for entry-level roles in the growing clean energy and electric vehicle infrastructure sector. Through practical instruction and industry-recognized coursework, participants gain the skills and certifications needed to support California’s expanding EV charging network.
Keep Sierra Green was created to remove financial and logistical barriers to clean energy education while strengthening the regional workforce. The training is open to a wide range of participants, including recent high school graduates, individuals changing careers, people transitioning from rehabilitation or alternative education programs, skilled trade professionals seeking additional certifications, retirees re-entering the workforce, and employers looking to strengthen their workforce through clean energy skills training.
“This program is about access and opportunity,” said a program representative. “We’re meeting people where they are and providing hands-on, practical training that supports real career pathways while helping local employers and communities prepare for the future of clean energy.”
Participants complete training focused on workplace safety, technical fundamentals, and workforce readiness, with preparation for industry-recognized certifications commonly required for EVSE technician roles. The program is rooted in regional partnerships and designed to serve residents and workers in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne counties, as well as nearby commuter communities.
Local employers may also enroll eligible employees at no cost as part of workforce development, continuing education, or clean energy project preparation. This approach allows businesses to upskill their teams while supporting regional economic resilience and sustainability goals.
There is no cost to participate, and all instruction is delivered in a supportive, cohort-based environment focused on real-world outcomes.
Community members and employers interested in upcoming Keep Sierra Green cohorts, eligibility requirements, or training schedules are encouraged to visit https://calasiancc.org/keep-sierra-green/.
About Keep Sierra Green
Keep Sierra Green is a workforce development and sustainability initiative focused on expanding access to clean energy careers in California’s Sierra Foothills. Through no-cost, hands-on EVSE technician training, the program supports workforce readiness, environmental responsibility, and long-term community economic growth.
Media Contacts
Sherri Reusche
Rural Business Center Director, Keep Sierra Green
Phone: 209-986-3413
Email: sreusche@calasiancc.org
Hunter Reusche
Program Coordinator, Keep Sierra Green
Phone: 916-389-7471
Email: hreusche@calasiancc.org
The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for upcoming Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) technician training cohorts serving the Sierra Foothills region.
The program offers no-cost, three-week, hands-on training designed to prepare participants for entry-level roles in the growing clean energy and electric vehicle infrastructure sector. Through practical instruction and industry-recognized coursework, participants gain the skills and certifications needed to support California’s expanding EV charging network.
Keep Sierra Green was created to remove financial and logistical barriers to clean energy education while strengthening the regional workforce. The training is open to a wide range of participants, including recent high school graduates, individuals changing careers, people transitioning from rehabilitation or alternative education programs, skilled trade professionals seeking additional certifications, retirees re-entering the workforce, and employers looking to strengthen their workforce through clean energy skills training.
“This program is about access and opportunity,” said a program representative. “We’re meeting people where they are and providing hands-on, practical training that supports real career pathways while helping local employers and communities prepare for the future of clean energy.”
Participants complete training focused on workplace safety, technical fundamentals, and workforce readiness, with preparation for industry-recognized certifications commonly required for EVSE technician roles. The program is rooted in regional partnerships and designed to serve residents and workers in Calaveras, Amador, and Tuolumne counties, as well as nearby commuter communities.
Local employers may also enroll eligible employees at no cost as part of workforce development, continuing education, or clean energy project preparation. This approach allows businesses to upskill their teams while supporting regional economic resilience and sustainability goals.
There is no cost to participate, and all instruction is delivered in a supportive, cohort-based environment focused on real-world outcomes.
Community members and employers interested in upcoming Keep Sierra Green cohorts, eligibility requirements, or training schedules are encouraged to visit https://calasiancc.org/keep-sierra-green/.
About Keep Sierra Green
Keep Sierra Green is a workforce development and sustainability initiative focused on expanding access to clean energy careers in California’s Sierra Foothills. Through no-cost, hands-on EVSE technician training, the program supports workforce readiness, environmental responsibility, and long-term community economic growth.
Media Contacts
Sherri Reusche
Rural Business Center Director, Keep Sierra Green
Phone: 209-986-3413
Email: sreusche@calasiancc.org
Hunter Reusche
Program Coordinator, Keep Sierra Green
Phone: 916-389-7471
Email: hreusche@calasiancc.org
Contact
Keep Sierra GreenContact
Hunter Reuschee
916-389-7471
https://calasiancc.org/keep-sierra-green/
Hunter Reuschee
916-389-7471
https://calasiancc.org/keep-sierra-green/
Categories