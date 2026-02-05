Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital

African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts.