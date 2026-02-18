Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding.
Tampa, FL, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sports Logo, Inc., the owner of one of the world's largest library of copyrighted sports icons, has launched the Sports Logo Design Studio for online merchants, allowing products to be branded with custom sports logos.
Sports Logo has close to 5,000 individual sports icons, in a multitude of styles, covering over 130 different sports. Online consumers can choose from dozens of logo templates for teams and individual athletes to create custom one-of-a-kind sports logos. Those custom logos can then be placed on merchandise such as hats, shirts, sweat shirts, drinking bottles, stickers, magnets, signs, banners, jerseys, flyers, wall art, key chains, posters, watches, clocks, coffee cups, vanity plates, flags, and more.
"The Sports Logo Design Studio is the culmination of almost 2-years of behind the scenes work," said John Brier, Sports Logo founder. "The Sports Logo Design Studio will help online merchants increase their sales, increase their profits, and increase their customer satisfaction," added Brier.
Sports Logo works directly with online merchants to seamlessly integrate their design studio into the merchant web site. When a customer visits the merchant web site they can easily design a sports logo for youth athletes, professional athletes, teams, organizations, and anything sports related. Sports Logo covers all the major sports such as football, soccer, basketball, hockey, golf, baseball, softball, volleyball, and tennis, to other sports such as rodeo, F1 racing, fresh and salt water fishing, badminton, track and field, cheerleading, gymnastics, rugby, scuba diving, and dozens of other sports.
Merchants interested in finding out more about adding the Sports Logo Design Studio to their ecommerce web site can visit the Sports Logo partnership page at this link: https://sportslogo.com/partnership
A short 2-minute You Tube video explains how merchants will benefit from adding the Sports Logo Design Studio to their web site and can be viewed at this link: https://youtu.be/IuBkQxhr2kg?si=R_W4I_bU3CQwLCT6
"We have consumers using Sports Logo to design team uniforms, to celebrate their son or daughter's athletic achievements, for youth sports fundraising, and so much more," continued Brier. "With Sports Logo consumers can create a unique and impactful sports logo for their favorite athlete or team and then bring that Sports Logo to life on merchandise and apparel," concluder Brier.
For a limited time qualified merchants can add the Sports Logo Design Studio to their e-commerce website free of charge, paying only a small fee when a consumer purchases merchandise featuring their Sports Logo design.
For more information, visit Sports Logo online at SportsLogo.com.
About Sports Logo:
Sports Logo has the world's largest collection of copyrighted sports icons that are paired with a customized AI driven design studio allowing teams, organizations and individuals to easily create one-of-a-kind sports logos across over 130 different sports.
Contact
John Brier
850-292-2590
www.SportsLogo.com
