POM Health Announces Agreement with GRAIL to Offer Its Galleri® MCED Test
Boston, MA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- POM Health Systems, a cancer screening service offering oncologist-led subscription cancer screening plans, today announced that it has reached an agreement with GRAIL, Inc., to offer its Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. Under the terms of the agreement, POM will deploy the Galleri test in its Competitor subscription cancer screening plans. Every POM customer will receive an annual Galleri test as a core pillar of their multi-modality cancer screening, which also includes advanced blood, urine, and stool-based testing with optional full-body imaging and genetic testing.
The Galleri test is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test that screens for cancers before they become symptomatic, including those we don’t have recommended screening tests for today. The Galleri test predicts a cancer signal of origin with more than 90% accuracy, guiding an efficient diagnostic work-up. The Galleri test is prescription only, recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older, and is to be used in addition to recommended cancer screenings.
The agreement follows POM Health Systems’ recent announcement of its engagement with Quest Diagnostics to provide testing infrastructure for all sample-based testing included in POM’s Competitor screening plans. With these agreements, consumers can now access more comprehensive and cost-effective cancer screening packaged in a simple subscription. POM pairs every patient with a world class oncologist who can help them understand their cancer risk and take the optimal next if a cancer signal is or is not detected in their screening.
“We believe everyone deserves more comprehensive cancer screening than our system currently offers. The fact that guideline-recommended screening drives only 14% of all cancer diagnoses in the US is a stark reminder that consumers need more options to manage the risk that cancer poses. Through this agreement, we’ve brought on a hugely powerful screening tool that GRAIL has pioneered, and we are both grateful to GRAIL and excited to deploy the Galleri test in this screening setting,” said POM Health CEO and Co-Founder Lucas Buchheim-Jurisson.
“Multi-cancer early detection is a paradigm shift in cancer screening,” said Josh Ofman, M.D., M.P.H., President of GRAIL. “By offering the Galleri test, POM Health is putting this innovative technology into the hands of more people. Together, we’re helping to bring a more proactive approach to cancer screening.”
About POM Health Systems
POM Health Systems is a cancer screening service on a mission to catch cancers at their earliest stages and upgrade the way the US screens for cancer. It offers Competitor cancer screening plans, which unite multiple cancer detection technologies to look more broadly and deeply for more cancers than any individual test, and than is generally available to healthy people. Every subscriber to a Competitor plan is paired with an oncologist who can help them react appropriately if they receive a cancer signal that needs to be triaged. POM was founded in 2025 by CEO Lucas Buchheim-Jurisson and CMO Tarek Mouhieddine M.D. and is headquarted in Boston, MA. The company is seeing patients in Massachusetts, Florida, New York in a limited beta launch, and accepting waitlist submissions in all other states. Learn more at pomhealth.xyz.
Important Galleri Safety Information
The Galleri test is recommended for use in adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those age 50 or older. The test does not detect all cancers and should be used in addition to routine cancer screening tests recommended by a healthcare provider. The Galleri test is intended to detect cancer signals and predict where in the body the cancer signal is located. Use of the test is not recommended in individuals who are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.
Results should be interpreted by a healthcare provider in the context of medical history, clinical signs, and symptoms. A test result of No Cancer Signal Detected does not rule out cancer. A test result of Cancer Signal Detected requires confirmatory diagnostic evaluation by medically established procedures (e.g., imaging) to confirm cancer.
If cancer is not confirmed with further testing, it could mean that cancer is not present or testing was insufficient to detect cancer, including due to the cancer being located in a different part of the body. False positive (a cancer signal detected when cancer is not present) and false negative (a cancer signal not detected when cancer is present) test results do occur. Rx only.
Laboratory/Test Information
The GRAIL clinical laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The Galleri test was developed — and its performance characteristics were determined — by GRAIL. The Galleri test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The GRAIL clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA to perform high-complexity testing. The Galleri test is intended for clinical purposes.
