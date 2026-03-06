ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
Amherst, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara (Amherst Lodging Partners LLC.) in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge.
The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW. Drivers can locate the station and start a session directly through the ChargeSmart EV app, available on iOS and Android.
“What makes this site stand out is the mix — eight DC fast chargers alongside 18 Level 2 ports means we’re serving two completely different needs at the same location. A guest on a road trip gets a meaningful charge in 30 minutes. Someone staying the night wakes up fully charged and ready to hit the road. Twenty-six ports, two use cases, one stop. That’s the kind of infrastructure that actually moves the needle for EV adoption,” said Christian Spenziero, Co-Founder of ChargeSmart EV.
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is a rapidly expanding electric vehicle charging network built on reliability, speed, and community connection. With 1,400+ stations across the country, ChargeSmart EV’s network provides drivers with dependable charging at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multifamily communities. Power That Moves You. Learn more at chargesmartev.com or download the ChargeSmart EV app.
Media Contact:
Nate Schaller
Director of Marketing
nate@chargesmartev.com
(888) 717-4544
chargesmartev.com
