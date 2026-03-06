Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC for Customer Experience
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC Inktel has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala ceremony in New York City. Led by CEO Ricky Arriola and Director Erwin Jacobo, the firm earned two Gold awards for Achievement in CX and Customer Service Success, plus two Bronze awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Automation. These accolades solidify Inktel’s status as a global leader in BPO and innovation.
Miami, FL, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inktel, a global leader in high-touch Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), is proud to announce it has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards at the 20th Annual Sales & Customer Service ceremony. The accolades, including two Gold Stevie® Awards, were presented during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, recognizing Inktel’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the customer experience (CX) sector.
Accepting the awards were Inktel’s CEO, Ricky Arriola, and Director Business Development, Erwin Jacobo. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world's premier business accolades, with this year’s competition featuring thousands of nominations from organizations worldwide.
Inktel was recognized with the following honors:
Gold Stevie® for Achievement in Customer Experience: This top honor recognizes Inktel’s ability to drive tangible business results for clients while maintaining industry-leading CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) and NPS (Net Promoter Scores). It validates Inktel’s position as a premium provider that doesn't just manage calls, but manages brand reputation.
Gold Stevie® for Customer Service Success (Business Services Industries): Acknowledging Inktel’s innovative approach to mapping and optimizing the end-to-end customer journey. This award highlights the company’s strategic ability to remove friction and create seamless experiences for complex business-to-business environments.
Bronze Stevie® for Customer Service Department of the Year (All Other Industries): A nod to the internal culture and operational rigor that allows Inktel to scale high-touch service across diverse industries. Whether in retail, healthcare, or tech, Inktel’s departmental structure ensures consistent excellence.
Bronze Stevie® for Achievement in Customer Service Automation: Highlighting the strategic growth led by the Inktel team, this award proves that Inktel is not just a service provider, but a strategic partner in their clients' revenue growth. By leveraging smart automation, Inktel helps clients scale without losing the personal touch.
"Winning four Stevies in a single night—including two Golds—is a testament to the culture we’ve built at Inktel," said Ricky Arriola, CEO of Inktel. "These awards belong to our frontline advocates. It proves that when you prioritize the human element alongside strategic innovation, the results speak for themselves."
"Standing on that stage in NYC tonight was a proud moment for our entire organization," added Erwin Jacobo, Director of Business Development. "These honors, particularly in the realm of CX and Automation, show that we are leading the charge into the next generation of service. We are thrilled to bring this recognition home to our global team."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact centers, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in specialized judging committees.
For more information about Inktel’s award-winning solutions, please visit www.inktel.com.
About Inktel:
Inktel is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm specializing in multi-channel customer service, sales, and technical support. For over 25 years, Inktel has partnered with world-class brands to deliver superior customer experiences through a combination of elite talent, innovative technology, and a culture of excellence. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Inktel operates global centers dedicated to the "Wow" philosophy of customer care.
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs and receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.
Accepting the awards were Inktel’s CEO, Ricky Arriola, and Director Business Development, Erwin Jacobo. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world's premier business accolades, with this year’s competition featuring thousands of nominations from organizations worldwide.
Inktel was recognized with the following honors:
Gold Stevie® for Achievement in Customer Experience: This top honor recognizes Inktel’s ability to drive tangible business results for clients while maintaining industry-leading CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) and NPS (Net Promoter Scores). It validates Inktel’s position as a premium provider that doesn't just manage calls, but manages brand reputation.
Gold Stevie® for Customer Service Success (Business Services Industries): Acknowledging Inktel’s innovative approach to mapping and optimizing the end-to-end customer journey. This award highlights the company’s strategic ability to remove friction and create seamless experiences for complex business-to-business environments.
Bronze Stevie® for Customer Service Department of the Year (All Other Industries): A nod to the internal culture and operational rigor that allows Inktel to scale high-touch service across diverse industries. Whether in retail, healthcare, or tech, Inktel’s departmental structure ensures consistent excellence.
Bronze Stevie® for Achievement in Customer Service Automation: Highlighting the strategic growth led by the Inktel team, this award proves that Inktel is not just a service provider, but a strategic partner in their clients' revenue growth. By leveraging smart automation, Inktel helps clients scale without losing the personal touch.
"Winning four Stevies in a single night—including two Golds—is a testament to the culture we’ve built at Inktel," said Ricky Arriola, CEO of Inktel. "These awards belong to our frontline advocates. It proves that when you prioritize the human element alongside strategic innovation, the results speak for themselves."
"Standing on that stage in NYC tonight was a proud moment for our entire organization," added Erwin Jacobo, Director of Business Development. "These honors, particularly in the realm of CX and Automation, show that we are leading the charge into the next generation of service. We are thrilled to bring this recognition home to our global team."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact centers, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in specialized judging committees.
For more information about Inktel’s award-winning solutions, please visit www.inktel.com.
About Inktel:
Inktel is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm specializing in multi-channel customer service, sales, and technical support. For over 25 years, Inktel has partnered with world-class brands to deliver superior customer experiences through a combination of elite talent, innovative technology, and a culture of excellence. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Inktel operates global centers dedicated to the "Wow" philosophy of customer care.
About the Stevie Awards:
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs and receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.
Contact
Inktel Contact Center SolutionsContact
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
Categories