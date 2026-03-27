Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.
Boston, MA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association has announced that entries are now open for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition for Website Development, including the category honoring the best medical websites worldwide. Healthcare organizations, hospitals, medical practices, and digital development teams can submit their websites through the WebAwards site at www.webaward.org. The entry deadline for medical and healthcare websites is May 29, 2026.
Now in its 30th year, the WebAwards competition evaluates digital excellence across 86 industry categories, including healthcare-related sectors such as medical practices, healthcare providers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and medical equipment manufacturers.
“In healthcare, a website is often the first interaction patients have with a provider,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Patients increasingly rely on digital platforms to find physicians, schedule appointments, access telehealth services, review insurance information, and learn about treatment options before making healthcare decisions.”
Rice emphasized that modern healthcare websites must balance compassion with technical rigor.
“Today’s medical websites must deliver clear and supportive communication while meeting strict regulatory requirements,” Rice said. “Organizations must ensure HIPAA compliance, strong cybersecurity protections, accessible design standards, and accurate clinical information. At the same time, the experience must be intuitive and mobile-friendly so patients can easily navigate complex healthcare choices.”
Because healthcare decisions depend heavily on trust, the quality of a medical website can directly influence patient confidence.
“The WebAward Competition provides healthcare organizations and their development partners with an objective evaluation against industry benchmarks,” Rice added. “Recognition as an award-winning website strengthens credibility, improves online visibility, and demonstrates a commitment to delivering high-quality digital healthcare experiences.”
Judging Criteria for Healthcare Websites
Entries in the WebAwards competition are reviewed by a panel of experienced web professionals who evaluate each site using seven core criteria that define successful website development:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Medical and healthcare websites are first compared with other entries in the healthcare category and then measured against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Insights for Entrants
Healthcare organizations that participate in the competition gain valuable insight into the effectiveness of their digital platforms.
Each entrant receives:
A scoring report comparing their website’s performance with the average scores within the healthcare category
Potential comments from the WebAwards judging panel
Strategic insight into areas where their digital experience can improve
These evaluations help organizations strengthen their online patient engagement and digital communication strategies.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Healthcare organizations that earn a WebAward receive both recognition and promotional advantages.
Award recipients benefit from:
Greater visibility for their organization and digital services
Opportunities to promote the award through media outreach
High-quality backlinks from the highly ranked WebAward website to support SEO
Social media recognition highlighting the award achievement
A strong credential for marketing materials and professional resumes
Recognition from industry peers and colleagues
And, naturally, well-earned bragging rights
Best of Industry Recognition
Each year, the Web Marketing Association presents Best of Industry WebAwards to the highest-scoring websites in the various healthcare and medical categories.
These honors recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in website usability, innovation, patient communication, and digital healthcare engagement.
Healthcare providers, hospitals, biotech companies, and digital development teams are encouraged to submit their websites to the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Winners of the Best Medical Website include:
2025 – Marketing Six for Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics
2024 – Vye for Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS WEBSITE
2021 – WSI for DR ALI MODARRESSI
2020 – LivaNova for LivaNova Website
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 - Small Army for Boston Medical Center: Pediatric Field Guide Campaign
2017 – Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center
2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 - Overdrive Interactive for Cold-EEZE Website
2011 – Nobel Biocare for Nobel Biocare Dental Professional Website
2010 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids
2009 – Fullhouse for GE’s Healthcare’s RSNA 2008 Microsite
2008 - Digitas Health for MerckMedicus
2007 – Centers for Disease Control an for CDC.gov
2006 - WebMD Health for WebMD
2005 – Mojo Interactive for LocateADoc.com
2004 – Roche Diagnostics for ACCU-CHEK Website
2003 – ASCO for ASCO.org
2002 – MayoClinic.com for mayoclinic.com
Winners of the Best Medial Equipment Website include:
2024 – NasaClip for Nasaclip Patient Website
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS WEBSITE
2021 – Vital for WAVEFORM
2020 – Vital for AgaMatrix
2020 - Restorative Therapies, Inc. for Restorative Therapies Website Redesign
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 – Nebo for Contec Clean
2017 - FreshForm and Dexcom for Dexcom Healthcare Professional Website
2016 - CommonPlaces for BK Ultrasound 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 – pilot for ottobock. Living with Michelangelo.
2011 – Pixel Light Digital Media, Inc. for Empi Active product website
2010 - Boston Interactive - Palomar Medical Technologies
2009 - Extractable for Thermage Doctors
2008 – Great Than One for Guardian REAL – Time Glucose Monitor Tutorial
2007 – Cynosure and Small Army for Cynosure Corporate Website
2006 – Guidant.com for Guidant.com
2005 – Roche Diagnostics for MyLabOnline
Winners of the Best Biotechnology Website include:
2025 – Axxiem Web Solutions for Vetigenics.com by Axxiem
2024 – Josh Rusev for Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection
2023 – BDI – BioLife Science for BDI – BioLife Science website
2022 - TNG Creative for PROLOCOR CORPORATE WEBSITE
2021 – 22 Fillmore for AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORPORATE WEBSITE
2020 - 22 Fillmore for Ikena Oncology Corporate Website
2019 - Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience
2018 – Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.
2017 – WSI for Myoton
2016 – 3 Media Web for MatTek Corporation
2015 – Bridgeline Digital for YSI Website
2014 – SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website
2013 – Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for Kimberly Clark Product Selector
2011 – Phenomenex, Inc. for Phenomenex.com
2010 - Naturxan CreatiVerge for Naturxan.com
2009 – Amgen Oncology for Pioneering New Frontiers in Tumor Angiogenesis
2008 - Avenue A | Razorfish for Gene.com
2007 - Euro Life x2 for Prolastin
2006 - AxxiemCorp for Cara Therapeutics
2005 - Risdall Advertising Agency for Hutchinson Technology
2004 - Genzyme Corporation/Stellent for Genzyme Web Initiative
2003 - Alken-Murray Corporation for Alken-Murray
2002 - Hanley-Wood Integrated Marketing for whybiotech.com
Winners of the Best Pharmaceutical Website include:
2025 – Stellar Biotech Design for Mabwell Therapeutics
2024 – FINE for Mercalis
2023 – Novocure & Patients & Purpose for Optune,com
2022 - Patients & Purpose for WEDOVACCINES – NOVAVAX
2021 – AstraZeneca | Patients & Purpose for SURVIVORS HAVE HEART
2020 – Eisai Inc. for Ella the Jellyfish
2019 – Saltwater Collective for Parexel.com
2018 – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Pty Limited, Bastion Graphics for Aspen Group Website
2017 – JUICE Pharma Worldwide, in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences for Precisely Focused on Tardive Dyskinesia
2016 – BioMarin for BioMarin Careers
2015 – Lyons Consulting Group for Gene.com
2014 – Given Imaging and Intouch Solutions for PillCamCrohns.com (Best of Show)
2013 – BGT Partners for Quintiles Website Redesign
2012 - Intouch Solutions for iBGStar Blood Glucose Monitoring System
2011 – Campbell-Ewald for McKesson BOP
2010 – Heartbeat Ideas and sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. for Xyzal Website
2009 – Digitas Health for PulmicortRespules.com
2008 - Publicis Modem for RA Advisor Program
2007 – Biggs|Gilmore for Perrigo
2006 – Studiocom for CVS Medicare Expert
2005 – SimStar for BotoxCosmetic.com
2004 – Abdi Ibrahim Pharma – MagiClick Digital Solutions for Healthcare Portal – Morning After Pill
2003 – Insight Interactive Group for CrohnsResource.com Website
2002 – ivpcare, inc for ivpcare, inc website
Medial Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2026 Best Medial Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Now in its 30th year, the WebAwards competition evaluates digital excellence across 86 industry categories, including healthcare-related sectors such as medical practices, healthcare providers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and medical equipment manufacturers.
“In healthcare, a website is often the first interaction patients have with a provider,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Patients increasingly rely on digital platforms to find physicians, schedule appointments, access telehealth services, review insurance information, and learn about treatment options before making healthcare decisions.”
Rice emphasized that modern healthcare websites must balance compassion with technical rigor.
“Today’s medical websites must deliver clear and supportive communication while meeting strict regulatory requirements,” Rice said. “Organizations must ensure HIPAA compliance, strong cybersecurity protections, accessible design standards, and accurate clinical information. At the same time, the experience must be intuitive and mobile-friendly so patients can easily navigate complex healthcare choices.”
Because healthcare decisions depend heavily on trust, the quality of a medical website can directly influence patient confidence.
“The WebAward Competition provides healthcare organizations and their development partners with an objective evaluation against industry benchmarks,” Rice added. “Recognition as an award-winning website strengthens credibility, improves online visibility, and demonstrates a commitment to delivering high-quality digital healthcare experiences.”
Judging Criteria for Healthcare Websites
Entries in the WebAwards competition are reviewed by a panel of experienced web professionals who evaluate each site using seven core criteria that define successful website development:
Design
Innovation
Content
Technology
Interactivity
Copywriting
Ease of Use
Medical and healthcare websites are first compared with other entries in the healthcare category and then measured against the overall WebAward standard of excellence.
Benchmark Insights for Entrants
Healthcare organizations that participate in the competition gain valuable insight into the effectiveness of their digital platforms.
Each entrant receives:
A scoring report comparing their website’s performance with the average scores within the healthcare category
Potential comments from the WebAwards judging panel
Strategic insight into areas where their digital experience can improve
These evaluations help organizations strengthen their online patient engagement and digital communication strategies.
Benefits of Winning a WebAward
Healthcare organizations that earn a WebAward receive both recognition and promotional advantages.
Award recipients benefit from:
Greater visibility for their organization and digital services
Opportunities to promote the award through media outreach
High-quality backlinks from the highly ranked WebAward website to support SEO
Social media recognition highlighting the award achievement
A strong credential for marketing materials and professional resumes
Recognition from industry peers and colleagues
And, naturally, well-earned bragging rights
Best of Industry Recognition
Each year, the Web Marketing Association presents Best of Industry WebAwards to the highest-scoring websites in the various healthcare and medical categories.
These honors recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in website usability, innovation, patient communication, and digital healthcare engagement.
Healthcare providers, hospitals, biotech companies, and digital development teams are encouraged to submit their websites to the 2026 WebAward Competition before the May 29 deadline.
Winners of the Best Medical Website include:
2025 – Marketing Six for Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics
2024 – Vye for Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS WEBSITE
2021 – WSI for DR ALI MODARRESSI
2020 – LivaNova for LivaNova Website
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 - Small Army for Boston Medical Center: Pediatric Field Guide Campaign
2017 – Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center
2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 - Overdrive Interactive for Cold-EEZE Website
2011 – Nobel Biocare for Nobel Biocare Dental Professional Website
2010 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids
2009 – Fullhouse for GE’s Healthcare’s RSNA 2008 Microsite
2008 - Digitas Health for MerckMedicus
2007 – Centers for Disease Control an for CDC.gov
2006 - WebMD Health for WebMD
2005 – Mojo Interactive for LocateADoc.com
2004 – Roche Diagnostics for ACCU-CHEK Website
2003 – ASCO for ASCO.org
2002 – MayoClinic.com for mayoclinic.com
Winners of the Best Medial Equipment Website include:
2024 – NasaClip for Nasaclip Patient Website
2022 - Overdrive Interactive for EMBR LABS WEBSITE
2021 – Vital for WAVEFORM
2020 – Vital for AgaMatrix
2020 - Restorative Therapies, Inc. for Restorative Therapies Website Redesign
2019 – Global Digital Marketing for HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic Physician Site
2018 – Nebo for Contec Clean
2017 - FreshForm and Dexcom for Dexcom Healthcare Professional Website
2016 - CommonPlaces for BK Ultrasound 2015 – Morrison for QSpex Technologies Website
2014 – CommonPlaces, Inc. for Capsule Tech
2013 – Bold Array for Summit Imaging Website
2012 – pilot for ottobock. Living with Michelangelo.
2011 – Pixel Light Digital Media, Inc. for Empi Active product website
2010 - Boston Interactive - Palomar Medical Technologies
2009 - Extractable for Thermage Doctors
2008 – Great Than One for Guardian REAL – Time Glucose Monitor Tutorial
2007 – Cynosure and Small Army for Cynosure Corporate Website
2006 – Guidant.com for Guidant.com
2005 – Roche Diagnostics for MyLabOnline
Winners of the Best Biotechnology Website include:
2025 – Axxiem Web Solutions for Vetigenics.com by Axxiem
2024 – Josh Rusev for Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection
2023 – BDI – BioLife Science for BDI – BioLife Science website
2022 - TNG Creative for PROLOCOR CORPORATE WEBSITE
2021 – 22 Fillmore for AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS CORPORATE WEBSITE
2020 - 22 Fillmore for Ikena Oncology Corporate Website
2019 - Publicis Sapient and Corteva for Corteva Enterprise Web Experience
2018 – Bakir Avdic for Labcyte Inc.
2017 – WSI for Myoton
2016 – 3 Media Web for MatTek Corporation
2015 – Bridgeline Digital for YSI Website
2014 – SharpMotion for AceCGT NutriGene Website
2013 – Euroweb Internet GmbH for Ulrich Berninger Wassertechnik
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for Kimberly Clark Product Selector
2011 – Phenomenex, Inc. for Phenomenex.com
2010 - Naturxan CreatiVerge for Naturxan.com
2009 – Amgen Oncology for Pioneering New Frontiers in Tumor Angiogenesis
2008 - Avenue A | Razorfish for Gene.com
2007 - Euro Life x2 for Prolastin
2006 - AxxiemCorp for Cara Therapeutics
2005 - Risdall Advertising Agency for Hutchinson Technology
2004 - Genzyme Corporation/Stellent for Genzyme Web Initiative
2003 - Alken-Murray Corporation for Alken-Murray
2002 - Hanley-Wood Integrated Marketing for whybiotech.com
Winners of the Best Pharmaceutical Website include:
2025 – Stellar Biotech Design for Mabwell Therapeutics
2024 – FINE for Mercalis
2023 – Novocure & Patients & Purpose for Optune,com
2022 - Patients & Purpose for WEDOVACCINES – NOVAVAX
2021 – AstraZeneca | Patients & Purpose for SURVIVORS HAVE HEART
2020 – Eisai Inc. for Ella the Jellyfish
2019 – Saltwater Collective for Parexel.com
2018 – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Pty Limited, Bastion Graphics for Aspen Group Website
2017 – JUICE Pharma Worldwide, in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences for Precisely Focused on Tardive Dyskinesia
2016 – BioMarin for BioMarin Careers
2015 – Lyons Consulting Group for Gene.com
2014 – Given Imaging and Intouch Solutions for PillCamCrohns.com (Best of Show)
2013 – BGT Partners for Quintiles Website Redesign
2012 - Intouch Solutions for iBGStar Blood Glucose Monitoring System
2011 – Campbell-Ewald for McKesson BOP
2010 – Heartbeat Ideas and sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC. for Xyzal Website
2009 – Digitas Health for PulmicortRespules.com
2008 - Publicis Modem for RA Advisor Program
2007 – Biggs|Gilmore for Perrigo
2006 – Studiocom for CVS Medicare Expert
2005 – SimStar for BotoxCosmetic.com
2004 – Abdi Ibrahim Pharma – MagiClick Digital Solutions for Healthcare Portal – Morning After Pill
2003 – Insight Interactive Group for CrohnsResource.com Website
2002 – ivpcare, inc for ivpcare, inc website
Medial Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2026 Best Medial Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2026 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
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