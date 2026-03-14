National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league.
Columbia, SC, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- National Martial Arts League Announces Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors as It Launches America’s First City-Based Professional Point Martial Arts Team League
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) has announced the formation of a new professional sports league built around elite-level martial arts team competition and is inviting accredited investors to participate in the development of what aims to become America’s first national point martial arts team league.
Founded by 5th Degree Black Belt, entrepreneur, and author Dexter V. Kennedy, the National Martial Arts League is designed to bring together the country’s top martial artists into a structured professional league featuring city-based teams competing in organized team matches. The league will launch with 32 teams in 32 major U.S. cities, creating a national platform for professional sport martial arts competition.
While martial arts is practiced by millions of Americans and represents a global industry exceeding $80 billion, the United States has never had a fully organized city-based professional point fighting league comparable to traditional team sports. The NMAL aims to change that by creating a competitive team environment similar to other major professional sports leagues, where elite martial artists represent their cities and compete in a structured regular season and playoff format.
The league’s competition structure will feature four divisions of eight teams each. During the regular season, teams will compete against division opponents in scheduled matches leading to a playoff system that determines division champions and ultimately a national league champion.
In addition to athletic competition, the National Martial Arts League is designed to serve as a broader platform for community engagement. Through a partnership with S.A.V.E. America, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the league will support the National Stop the Violence Campaign. This initiative is intended to bring martial arts leadership, mentorship, and educational programming into communities affected by violence while promoting the positive values traditionally associated with martial arts training.
“Our vision is to bring martial arts into a professional team format that allows athletes to compete at the highest level while also making a meaningful impact in communities across the country,” said NMAL Founder Dexter V. Kennedy. “Martial arts teaches discipline, respect, and self-control. By building a national league, we can elevate the sport while also contributing to solutions that strengthen our communities.”
The NMAL business model includes multiple revenue streams common to professional sports organizations, including team ownership opportunities, sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandise, media rights, and event partnerships. Early supporters will have the opportunity to participate in the foundational stage of the league’s development as the organization prepares for national expansion.
The league is currently seeking accredited investors, strategic partners, and prospective team owners who are interested in participating in the growth of a new national sports property. Following verification of accredited investor status, interested parties will be provided with additional information regarding investment participation and team ownership opportunities.
As the league continues to develop its national footprint, the National Martial Arts League is also building a digital platform that will allow fans, martial artists, and supporters to follow the progress of the league, learn about the teams representing their cities, and engage with upcoming announcements and events.
“The martial arts community has long been one of the most dedicated and passionate sports communities in the world,” Kennedy added. “The National Martial Arts League is designed to give that community a professional stage while creating a new opportunity for investors and partners to participate in building a national sports league from the ground up.”
Additional information about the National Martial Arts League, including team ownership opportunities and league membership details, is available at: https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com.
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) has announced the formation of a new professional sports league built around elite-level martial arts team competition and is inviting accredited investors to participate in the development of what aims to become America’s first national point martial arts team league.
Founded by 5th Degree Black Belt, entrepreneur, and author Dexter V. Kennedy, the National Martial Arts League is designed to bring together the country’s top martial artists into a structured professional league featuring city-based teams competing in organized team matches. The league will launch with 32 teams in 32 major U.S. cities, creating a national platform for professional sport martial arts competition.
While martial arts is practiced by millions of Americans and represents a global industry exceeding $80 billion, the United States has never had a fully organized city-based professional point fighting league comparable to traditional team sports. The NMAL aims to change that by creating a competitive team environment similar to other major professional sports leagues, where elite martial artists represent their cities and compete in a structured regular season and playoff format.
The league’s competition structure will feature four divisions of eight teams each. During the regular season, teams will compete against division opponents in scheduled matches leading to a playoff system that determines division champions and ultimately a national league champion.
In addition to athletic competition, the National Martial Arts League is designed to serve as a broader platform for community engagement. Through a partnership with S.A.V.E. America, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the league will support the National Stop the Violence Campaign. This initiative is intended to bring martial arts leadership, mentorship, and educational programming into communities affected by violence while promoting the positive values traditionally associated with martial arts training.
“Our vision is to bring martial arts into a professional team format that allows athletes to compete at the highest level while also making a meaningful impact in communities across the country,” said NMAL Founder Dexter V. Kennedy. “Martial arts teaches discipline, respect, and self-control. By building a national league, we can elevate the sport while also contributing to solutions that strengthen our communities.”
The NMAL business model includes multiple revenue streams common to professional sports organizations, including team ownership opportunities, sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandise, media rights, and event partnerships. Early supporters will have the opportunity to participate in the foundational stage of the league’s development as the organization prepares for national expansion.
The league is currently seeking accredited investors, strategic partners, and prospective team owners who are interested in participating in the growth of a new national sports property. Following verification of accredited investor status, interested parties will be provided with additional information regarding investment participation and team ownership opportunities.
As the league continues to develop its national footprint, the National Martial Arts League is also building a digital platform that will allow fans, martial artists, and supporters to follow the progress of the league, learn about the teams representing their cities, and engage with upcoming announcements and events.
“The martial arts community has long been one of the most dedicated and passionate sports communities in the world,” Kennedy added. “The National Martial Arts League is designed to give that community a professional stage while creating a new opportunity for investors and partners to participate in building a national sports league from the ground up.”
Additional information about the National Martial Arts League, including team ownership opportunities and league membership details, is available at: https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com.
Contact
The National Martial Arts LeagueContact
Dexter V. Kennedy
803-665-8453
https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com
dexter@thenationalmartialartsleague.com
Dexter V. Kennedy
803-665-8453
https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com
dexter@thenationalmartialartsleague.com
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