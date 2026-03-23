Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016.
Phoenix, AZ, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- eyje041826.eventbrite.com/
Celebrate Spring as everything becomes new again. Embrace the new energy of Spring time with a renewed focus on your Mind - Body - Spirit journey. Grab the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Phoenix Valley's leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event, the Embracing Your Journey Expo. Be there Saturday April 18, 2026 from 10 am to 5 pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
This venue provides a wonderful community, spacious open air facility with a multitude of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, ample parking and a convenient location easily accessed by the Tatum Blvd. exit off the 101, near the 51 and the 17.
You are invited to celebrate Earth Day with the Embracing Your Journey Expo and connect with nature in a lovely setting with outdoor tables to relax and a labyrinth to walk.
The first 50 paid attendees will receive a bag filled with discounts and gifts from the vendors so be sure to arrive early and get yours.
The variety of vendors at the expo provides an opportunity to explore and learn more about mind-body-spirit alternatives beyond the usual. There is always something or someone new to see. Explore the best the Valley has to offer in holistic, wellness and metaphysical practitioners including Astrologers, all natural self care products, Psychic readings, henna tattoos, Reiki, essential oils, massage, art, jewelry, chiropractors, mediums, Personal Trainers, Hypnotist, Affirmation Products, chakra tools and more, there is something for everyone. This is your one stop shop for all your Mind-Body-Spirit needs.
Admission is only $5. Be one of the first 50 paid guests to receive your free swag bag with gifts and promotions. Come see everything the vendors have to offer.
Enjoy the Gourmet Food Truck on site or check out the nearby Lunch options as your wristband allows you re-entry to the Expo all day. Treat yourself and bring friend and family for a day of learning, exploring and discovery. Free lectures, to be announced, are included in Expo admission.
For more info go to: embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
Expo admission only $5 per person at the door or in advance. Kids 10 & under are free.
Limited availability so get your tickets now. https://eyje041826.eventbrite.com/ Look for the special Buy One Get One free offer and bring a friend.
Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday April 18, 2026 10 am to 5 pm
at New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Celebrate Spring as everything becomes new again. Embrace the new energy of Spring time with a renewed focus on your Mind - Body - Spirit journey. Grab the family, bring a friend or enjoy some me time at the Phoenix Valley's leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event, the Embracing Your Journey Expo. Be there Saturday April 18, 2026 from 10 am to 5 pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
This venue provides a wonderful community, spacious open air facility with a multitude of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, ample parking and a convenient location easily accessed by the Tatum Blvd. exit off the 101, near the 51 and the 17.
You are invited to celebrate Earth Day with the Embracing Your Journey Expo and connect with nature in a lovely setting with outdoor tables to relax and a labyrinth to walk.
The first 50 paid attendees will receive a bag filled with discounts and gifts from the vendors so be sure to arrive early and get yours.
The variety of vendors at the expo provides an opportunity to explore and learn more about mind-body-spirit alternatives beyond the usual. There is always something or someone new to see. Explore the best the Valley has to offer in holistic, wellness and metaphysical practitioners including Astrologers, all natural self care products, Psychic readings, henna tattoos, Reiki, essential oils, massage, art, jewelry, chiropractors, mediums, Personal Trainers, Hypnotist, Affirmation Products, chakra tools and more, there is something for everyone. This is your one stop shop for all your Mind-Body-Spirit needs.
Admission is only $5. Be one of the first 50 paid guests to receive your free swag bag with gifts and promotions. Come see everything the vendors have to offer.
Enjoy the Gourmet Food Truck on site or check out the nearby Lunch options as your wristband allows you re-entry to the Expo all day. Treat yourself and bring friend and family for a day of learning, exploring and discovery. Free lectures, to be announced, are included in Expo admission.
For more info go to: embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
Expo admission only $5 per person at the door or in advance. Kids 10 & under are free.
Limited availability so get your tickets now. https://eyje041826.eventbrite.com/ Look for the special Buy One Get One free offer and bring a friend.
Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday April 18, 2026 10 am to 5 pm
at New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Contact
Purple Lotus ProductionsContact
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
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