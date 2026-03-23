Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026

Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016.