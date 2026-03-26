SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy