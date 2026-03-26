SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy
Shrewsbury, MA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SignaBlok, Inc.. a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class, new mechanism-based peptide therapies for multiple diseases, today announced it will present promising preclinical oncology data on the Company's leading macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitor at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, California, April 17-22, 2026.
· Ligand-independent mechanism of action of SignaBlok's first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitors enables development of cell-unspecific and macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitors
· In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor:
− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy
− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy
· Timely resolution of acute inflammation induced by SOC cancer treatments (chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, etc.) can be a common approach to prevent cancer recurrence, increase response rate and survival for not only pancreatic cancer but also other hard-to-treat tumors
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2026 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:
Poster Title: Specificity and Timing of TREM-1 Inhibition Impact Its Efficacy in Cancer
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: 2891
Poster Session 10: Monday April 20, 2026, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
About pancreatic cancer (PC)
PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases, including cancer. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple and unknown TREM-1 ligands. SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor addresses this challenge by a novel, ligand-independent mechanism of action.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
· Ligand-independent mechanism of action of SignaBlok's first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitors enables development of cell-unspecific and macrophage-targeted TREM-1 inhibitors
· In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor:
− prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy
− reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy
· Timely resolution of acute inflammation induced by SOC cancer treatments (chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, etc.) can be a common approach to prevent cancer recurrence, increase response rate and survival for not only pancreatic cancer but also other hard-to-treat tumors
Details on SignaBlok’s upcoming 2026 AACR Annual Meeting poster presentation are as follows:
Poster Title: Specificity and Timing of TREM-1 Inhibition Impact Its Efficacy in Cancer
Presenter: Alexander B. Sigalov, Ph.D. (SignaBlok, Inc.; President and Principal Investigator)
Abstract Presentation Number: 2891
Poster Session 10: Monday April 20, 2026, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
About pancreatic cancer (PC)
PC is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the US. Despite recent advances, the 5-year survival rate for all stages combined is as low as 13%, necessitating the development of new approaches.
About TREM-1
Triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 1 (TREM-1) serves as an inflammation amplifier. As such, TREM-1 is critically involved in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases, including cancer. Clinical targeting of TREM-1 is challenging due to multiple and unknown TREM-1 ligands. SignaBlok's TREM-1 inhibitor addresses this challenge by a novel, ligand-independent mechanism of action.
About SignaBlok
SignaBlok, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology company founded in 2009 to develop innovative, first-in-class therapeutics for targeted treatment of inflammation-associated diseases through the use of two key SignaBlok's proprietary technologies: 1) new mechanism-based approach to inhibition of cell receptors by using innovative, ligand-independent inhibitory peptides (the so-called SCHOOL peptides, the abbreviation coming from the "Signaling Chain HOmoOLigomerization" model of immune signaling); and 2) nature-inspired, multifunctional nanotechnology for targeted drug and/or imaging agent delivery to macrophages. Additional information about SignaBlok is available at www.signablok.com.
Contact
SignaBlok, Inc.Contact
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
Alexander Sigalov
1-203-505-3807
www.signablok.com
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