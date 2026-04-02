"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv
St Petersburg, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv
The hit live-to-tape experience, Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing, hosted by syndicated travel show host and longtime Tampa Bay resident, David Downing, is back and gearing up to film season 2 at the iconic and immersive arts destination, FloridaRAMA. Season 1 was filmed at the historic Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, which will now undergo a year-long renovation starting this summer.
Produced by Red House Streaming, the show blends the energy of a classic late-night television format with a modern, interactive twist. Featuring live performances, unexpected moments, and an enthusiastic studio audience. All backed by the house band The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs (known locally as The Black Honkeys).
“It’s a real-life, old-school TV show,” says host David Downing. “There is something about walking into this space and you feel the energy, the art... it’s like gasoline and fire coming together.”
In late 2025, Red House Streaming was officially recognized as “Tampa’s Best for Video Production,” a distinction that highlights the company’s excellence in creativity, technical execution, and client results.
That same award-winning approach is now fueling excitement for RHS’s upcoming production at FloridaRAMA. The team is focused on capturing the atmosphere, personality, and authenticity that defines the show.
“We’re very excited to produce the live filming of the new season at the FloridaRAMA,” said CP Communications/Red House Streaming, CEO Kurt Heitmann. “At the end of the day, we want to make great television. With RHStv, we’re building what the future of streaming and television looks like, and this show is a perfect example of that: live, energetic, and completely original.”
Tapings will take place Tuesday, April 7, and Wednesday, April 8, with three one-hour episodes recorded at 5:30 PM, 6:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. Don’t miss the free live filming of America’s only regional late-night talk show.
Taping Details:
What: “Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing” Live Filming
Where: FloridaRAMA, St. Petersburg, FL
When: April 7 & April 8
Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Admission: To reserve your spot, please RSVP here.
Previous episodes of the show are available on demand on RHStv, which is accessible on web, mobile, and smart TV platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung devices. Keep up with show updates and new episodes by following us on social media; @watchrhstv on all platforms.
About The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing
The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing is a late-night talk show with a Tampa Bay edge. Filmed in St. Pete’s burgeoning Warehouse Arts District, the show brings the classic late show format to life, complete with a seven-camera studio set and a live eight-piece funk band, The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs. Season 1 featured 14 episodes airing Monday nights on RHStv. Season Two will begin airing later this summer across RHStv and digital platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play. For more information or to reserve a seat in the studio audience, visit ohyeahshow.com
Social: @OhYeahShow, YouTube: @OhYeahTVShow
Learn more at ohyeahshow.com or https://ohyeahshow.com/press/
For more information, contact:
Sydney Lindell, Executive Producer
ohyeahtvshow@gmail.com
813-486-7528
About FloridaRAMA
Cooler than a museum, smarter than a theme park, and weirder than a carnival, FloridaRAMA is an indoor immersive art experience and Florida-themed family attraction located in St. Pete. Designed for all ages and interests, FloridaRAMA has partnered with 85+ artists, most of them local, to create a captivating world of playful installations that celebrate original Florida stories.. FloridaRAMA is also Tampa Bay’s most unique events venue, offering a dynamic space for private gatherings, corporate events, social affairs, kids’ parties, and more. For more information, please visit www.floridarama.art and connect with them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or TikTok.
For more information, please contact:
Jessica Baird | FloridaRAMA
727-210-5450
Jessica@FloridaRAMA.art
About RHS / CP Communications
Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming (RHS) is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, mobile production, IP delivery, and creative services. Its subsidiary, RHStv, is Tampa Bay’s free streaming network, delivering original programming, community events, and nonprofit features across major OTT and mobile platforms. Together with parent company CP Communications—an Emmy Award-winning provider with over four decades of experience in live event production and broadcast services—RHS delivers turnkey solutions that bring content to audiences everywhere.
www.redhousestreaming.com |www.rhstv.com |www.cpcomms.com
Contact:
Red House Streaming/ RHStv
marketing@redhousestreaming.com
(800) 762-4254
The hit live-to-tape experience, Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing, hosted by syndicated travel show host and longtime Tampa Bay resident, David Downing, is back and gearing up to film season 2 at the iconic and immersive arts destination, FloridaRAMA. Season 1 was filmed at the historic Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, which will now undergo a year-long renovation starting this summer.
Produced by Red House Streaming, the show blends the energy of a classic late-night television format with a modern, interactive twist. Featuring live performances, unexpected moments, and an enthusiastic studio audience. All backed by the house band The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs (known locally as The Black Honkeys).
“It’s a real-life, old-school TV show,” says host David Downing. “There is something about walking into this space and you feel the energy, the art... it’s like gasoline and fire coming together.”
In late 2025, Red House Streaming was officially recognized as “Tampa’s Best for Video Production,” a distinction that highlights the company’s excellence in creativity, technical execution, and client results.
That same award-winning approach is now fueling excitement for RHS’s upcoming production at FloridaRAMA. The team is focused on capturing the atmosphere, personality, and authenticity that defines the show.
“We’re very excited to produce the live filming of the new season at the FloridaRAMA,” said CP Communications/Red House Streaming, CEO Kurt Heitmann. “At the end of the day, we want to make great television. With RHStv, we’re building what the future of streaming and television looks like, and this show is a perfect example of that: live, energetic, and completely original.”
Tapings will take place Tuesday, April 7, and Wednesday, April 8, with three one-hour episodes recorded at 5:30 PM, 6:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. Don’t miss the free live filming of America’s only regional late-night talk show.
Taping Details:
What: “Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing” Live Filming
Where: FloridaRAMA, St. Petersburg, FL
When: April 7 & April 8
Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Admission: To reserve your spot, please RSVP here.
Previous episodes of the show are available on demand on RHStv, which is accessible on web, mobile, and smart TV platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung devices. Keep up with show updates and new episodes by following us on social media; @watchrhstv on all platforms.
About The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing
The Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing is a late-night talk show with a Tampa Bay edge. Filmed in St. Pete’s burgeoning Warehouse Arts District, the show brings the classic late show format to life, complete with a seven-camera studio set and a live eight-piece funk band, The Oh Yeah?! Yeahs. Season 1 featured 14 episodes airing Monday nights on RHStv. Season Two will begin airing later this summer across RHStv and digital platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Google Play. For more information or to reserve a seat in the studio audience, visit ohyeahshow.com
Social: @OhYeahShow, YouTube: @OhYeahTVShow
Learn more at ohyeahshow.com or https://ohyeahshow.com/press/
For more information, contact:
Sydney Lindell, Executive Producer
ohyeahtvshow@gmail.com
813-486-7528
About FloridaRAMA
Cooler than a museum, smarter than a theme park, and weirder than a carnival, FloridaRAMA is an indoor immersive art experience and Florida-themed family attraction located in St. Pete. Designed for all ages and interests, FloridaRAMA has partnered with 85+ artists, most of them local, to create a captivating world of playful installations that celebrate original Florida stories.. FloridaRAMA is also Tampa Bay’s most unique events venue, offering a dynamic space for private gatherings, corporate events, social affairs, kids’ parties, and more. For more information, please visit www.floridarama.art and connect with them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or TikTok.
For more information, please contact:
Jessica Baird | FloridaRAMA
727-210-5450
Jessica@FloridaRAMA.art
About RHS / CP Communications
Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming (RHS) is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, mobile production, IP delivery, and creative services. Its subsidiary, RHStv, is Tampa Bay’s free streaming network, delivering original programming, community events, and nonprofit features across major OTT and mobile platforms. Together with parent company CP Communications—an Emmy Award-winning provider with over four decades of experience in live event production and broadcast services—RHS delivers turnkey solutions that bring content to audiences everywhere.
www.redhousestreaming.com |www.rhstv.com |www.cpcomms.com
Contact:
Red House Streaming/ RHStv
marketing@redhousestreaming.com
(800) 762-4254
Contact
RHStvContact
Markayla Madill
800-762-4254
www.rhstv.com
Markayla Madill
800-762-4254
www.rhstv.com
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