Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes.
Jacksonville, FL, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Swishbox, the veteran-owned mobile basketball arcade experience known for bringing competitive fun and crowd energy to events across Northeast Florida, will appear as a featured vendor attraction at Selfie Fest on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 9433 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL.
Hosted outside The Selfie Showroom, Selfie Fest is a community-focused outdoor pop-up event featuring local vendors, music, shopping, and family-friendly entertainment. During the event, Swishbox will give attendees the opportunity to experience its signature mobile basketball arcade, adding an interactive sports element to the day’s lineup.
“Swishbox is all about bringing energy, excitement, and memorable experiences to the community,” said Norne Walker, President and CEO of Swishbox. “We’re excited to be part of Selfie Fest and give attendees a chance to step up, compete, and enjoy something different.”
Swishbox has built its brand around delivering a premium mobile basketball experience for festivals, schools, private parties, corporate activations, and community events. Its event-ready setup is designed to attract crowds, encourage engagement, and create a fun, competitive atmosphere for guests of all ages.
At Selfie Fest, attendees can expect Swishbox to deliver:
Interactive mobile basketball arcade play
Multiple play options for guests
A high-energy attraction for families and event goers
A professional, event-ready setup
The company’s appearance at Selfie Fest reflects its continued focus on community engagement and experiential entertainment. As a veteran-owned business, Swishbox continues to expand its presence at public events that celebrate local culture, entrepreneurship, and family fun.
Selfie Fest is expected to draw a diverse audience of shoppers, creators, families, and supporters of local business, making it an ideal setting for Swishbox to showcase its unique mobile attraction.
Event Information
What: Selfie Fest featuring Swishbox Mobile Basketball Arcade
When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: 9433 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Weather: Rain or shine
About Swishbox
Swishbox is a veteran-owned mobile basketball arcade company serving Jacksonville and surrounding areas with interactive sports entertainment for community events, private parties, school functions, corporate events, and festivals. Known for its high-energy setup and engaging experience, Swishbox brings the excitement directly to the crowd.
Pull Up. Play Hard.
Media Contact
Swishbox
Norne Walker
President & CEO
1-800-217-1623
info@sbxmobile1.com
@swishboxmobile
swishboxllc.com
About Swishbox
Swishbox is a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade company offering mobile basketball experiences in Jacksonville and Orlando. With unlimited play, tournament modes, and professional setup, Swishbox elevates any event from corporate functions to community festivals. Pull Up and Play Hard.
Hosted outside The Selfie Showroom, Selfie Fest is a community-focused outdoor pop-up event featuring local vendors, music, shopping, and family-friendly entertainment. During the event, Swishbox will give attendees the opportunity to experience its signature mobile basketball arcade, adding an interactive sports element to the day’s lineup.
“Swishbox is all about bringing energy, excitement, and memorable experiences to the community,” said Norne Walker, President and CEO of Swishbox. “We’re excited to be part of Selfie Fest and give attendees a chance to step up, compete, and enjoy something different.”
Swishbox has built its brand around delivering a premium mobile basketball experience for festivals, schools, private parties, corporate activations, and community events. Its event-ready setup is designed to attract crowds, encourage engagement, and create a fun, competitive atmosphere for guests of all ages.
At Selfie Fest, attendees can expect Swishbox to deliver:
Interactive mobile basketball arcade play
Multiple play options for guests
A high-energy attraction for families and event goers
A professional, event-ready setup
The company’s appearance at Selfie Fest reflects its continued focus on community engagement and experiential entertainment. As a veteran-owned business, Swishbox continues to expand its presence at public events that celebrate local culture, entrepreneurship, and family fun.
Selfie Fest is expected to draw a diverse audience of shoppers, creators, families, and supporters of local business, making it an ideal setting for Swishbox to showcase its unique mobile attraction.
Event Information
What: Selfie Fest featuring Swishbox Mobile Basketball Arcade
When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: 9433 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Weather: Rain or shine
About Swishbox
Swishbox is a veteran-owned mobile basketball arcade company serving Jacksonville and surrounding areas with interactive sports entertainment for community events, private parties, school functions, corporate events, and festivals. Known for its high-energy setup and engaging experience, Swishbox brings the excitement directly to the crowd.
Pull Up. Play Hard.
Media Contact
Swishbox
Norne Walker
President & CEO
1-800-217-1623
info@sbxmobile1.com
@swishboxmobile
swishboxllc.com
About Swishbox
Swishbox is a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade company offering mobile basketball experiences in Jacksonville and Orlando. With unlimited play, tournament modes, and professional setup, Swishbox elevates any event from corporate functions to community festivals. Pull Up and Play Hard.
Contact
Swishbox LLCContact
Charles Stewart
1-800-217-1623
https://swishboxllc.com/
Charles Stewart
1-800-217-1623
https://swishboxllc.com/
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