Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11

SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes.