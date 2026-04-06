Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia.
Los Angeles, CA, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dedicated celebrity activists and influencers gathered Friday night for an emergency flight rescue of 112 animals out of Los Angeles hours before euthanasia. Wings of Rescue President Nelda Corbell welcomed flight leader David Chokachi with Giuliana Rancic (not pictured), Ross McCall, Denise Richards, Praya Lundberg (not pictured), Eri Anton, Jesse Kove, and Nathan The Cat Lady to load and transport the animals from Los Angeles to other nationwide areas that have better odds to find homes for the animals. Chokachi, as Flight Leader, accompanied the animals throughout the night to distribute to over three locations. Photo credit: Drew and Derek Riker
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Alicia White
310-266-4152
Alicia White
310-266-4152
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David Chokachi as Wings of Rescue Flight Leader
David Chokachi (Baywatch) saves animals from euthanasia, loading them on to the Wings of Rescue plane. 112 animals were safely relocated from LA to other major cities where they have a better chance of adoption.
Denise Richards volunteers to save animals from euthanasia in Los Angeles
Denise Richards lends a hand to move at-risk animals on a plane from LA to cities better equipped to place in an adoptive home.
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