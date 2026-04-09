Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio

Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth.