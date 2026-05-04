Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program.
Melbourne, FL, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- If you’re searching for New York-style pizza in Melbourne, FL, there’s a local favorite that delivers the real deal: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria. Family-owned and operated, Uncle Vito’s serves hand-tossed pizza, calzones, salads, and classic Italian favorites—made with a commitment to quality, consistency, and a true NY pizza tradition.
Located in the Viera/Rockledge area of Melbourne, Florida, Uncle Vito’s has quickly become a go-to spot for families and pizza lovers who want an authentic slice without the hype.
Authentic NY Pizza Experience — From a New York Pizzeria Veteran
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is owned and operated by Arthur Crossett, a New York pizzeria veteran with 10 years of hands-on experience. This isn’t “New York style” as a slogan—it’s the real method: the dough, the bake, the balance, and the standards that make NY pizza famous.
The restaurant is named after Arthur’s great uncle Vito, and that family story shows up in every detail—from the recipes to the friendly, local service.
Fresh Dough Made Daily + Never-Frozen Ingredients
What sets Uncle Vito’s apart is simple: the fundamentals are non-negotiable.
Fresh dough made daily
Never-frozen ingredients
Hand-tossed New York-style pizza
Part-skim mozzarella for full flavor with less fat
Whether you’re ordering for a weeknight dinner, a weekend get-together, or a family meal, Uncle Vito’s focuses on delivering pizza that tastes clean, bold, and satisfying.
Signature Pizza to Try: The New Yorker
First time at Uncle Vito’s? Start with the signature pie: The New Yorker.
It’s everything you want in a true NY-style slice—balanced sauce, quality cheese, and a crust built for the classic fold.
Delivery and Pickup in Melbourne, FL (Plus Weekly Specials)
Uncle Vito’s is built for convenience without cutting corners.
Fast, reliable delivery in the local area
Easy pickup when you want dinner handled quickly
A full menu beyond pizza, including calzones and salads
Customers can also take advantage of weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday: a large cheese pizza for $9.99 (pickup only).
Rewards Program for Repeat Customers
Uncle Vito’s makes it easy to turn “pizza night” into a habit.
With the rewards program, customers earn points with every order—making it simple to save on future meals.
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Location and Online Ordering
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is located at:
8020 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 102 Melbourne, FL 32940 (Viera/Rockledge area—adjacent to the BP gas station)
Order online: https://unclevitospizzeria.com
About Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is a family-owned New York-style pizza restaurant in Melbourne, Florida, serving hand-tossed pizza, calzones, salads, and more. Founded by New York pizzeria veteran Arthur Crossett, Uncle Vito’s is known for fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker.
Make Tonight Pizza Night
For anyone looking for the best New York-style pizza in Melbourne, FL, Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria offers authentic flavor, fast delivery, and a local, family-run experience.
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria — New York roots. Melbourne hungry.
Located in the Viera/Rockledge area of Melbourne, Florida, Uncle Vito’s has quickly become a go-to spot for families and pizza lovers who want an authentic slice without the hype.
Authentic NY Pizza Experience — From a New York Pizzeria Veteran
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is owned and operated by Arthur Crossett, a New York pizzeria veteran with 10 years of hands-on experience. This isn’t “New York style” as a slogan—it’s the real method: the dough, the bake, the balance, and the standards that make NY pizza famous.
The restaurant is named after Arthur’s great uncle Vito, and that family story shows up in every detail—from the recipes to the friendly, local service.
Fresh Dough Made Daily + Never-Frozen Ingredients
What sets Uncle Vito’s apart is simple: the fundamentals are non-negotiable.
Fresh dough made daily
Never-frozen ingredients
Hand-tossed New York-style pizza
Part-skim mozzarella for full flavor with less fat
Whether you’re ordering for a weeknight dinner, a weekend get-together, or a family meal, Uncle Vito’s focuses on delivering pizza that tastes clean, bold, and satisfying.
Signature Pizza to Try: The New Yorker
First time at Uncle Vito’s? Start with the signature pie: The New Yorker.
It’s everything you want in a true NY-style slice—balanced sauce, quality cheese, and a crust built for the classic fold.
Delivery and Pickup in Melbourne, FL (Plus Weekly Specials)
Uncle Vito’s is built for convenience without cutting corners.
Fast, reliable delivery in the local area
Easy pickup when you want dinner handled quickly
A full menu beyond pizza, including calzones and salads
Customers can also take advantage of weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday: a large cheese pizza for $9.99 (pickup only).
Rewards Program for Repeat Customers
Uncle Vito’s makes it easy to turn “pizza night” into a habit.
With the rewards program, customers earn points with every order—making it simple to save on future meals.
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Location and Online Ordering
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is located at:
8020 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 102 Melbourne, FL 32940 (Viera/Rockledge area—adjacent to the BP gas station)
Order online: https://unclevitospizzeria.com
About Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria is a family-owned New York-style pizza restaurant in Melbourne, Florida, serving hand-tossed pizza, calzones, salads, and more. Founded by New York pizzeria veteran Arthur Crossett, Uncle Vito’s is known for fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker.
Make Tonight Pizza Night
For anyone looking for the best New York-style pizza in Melbourne, FL, Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria offers authentic flavor, fast delivery, and a local, family-run experience.
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria — New York roots. Melbourne hungry.
Contact
Uncle Vitos PizzeriaContact
Arthur Crossett III
321-988-8486
https://unclevitospizzeria.com/
Arthur Crossett III
321-988-8486
https://unclevitospizzeria.com/
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