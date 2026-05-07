Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team.
Dallas, TX, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Merobix LLC today announced the launch of its cloud-based SCADA monitoring platform designed specifically for U.S. oil and gas operators. The platform gives small and mid-size operators real-time visibility across all wellheads, facilities, and field assets deployed in one week or less with no servers, no software licenses, and no IT staff required.
Traditional SCADA systems require $100,000 to $300,000 in upfront hardware and engineering costs and can take months to deploy. Merobix eliminates these barriers entirely by delivering the same enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities through a cloud subscription starting at $699 per month with no long-term contracts and no hidden fees.
Merobix is different from traditional SCADA vendors because it provides a complete solution under one roof. While other vendors sell software only, Merobix also provides Allen-Bradley and Siemens PLC programming, UL 508A listed control panel fabrication, and field services in Texas. One company. One call. Complete solution.
The platform includes real-time dashboards with live sensor data from any field device, SMS and email alerts for critical threshold breaches, cloud historian for unlimited data storage and trend analysis, an interactive site map showing live asset status across all locations, a mobile app for iOS and Android, support for all major industrial protocols including Modbus, EtherNet/IP, OPC-UA, DNP3, and Siemens S7, shift log and automated PDF reporting, and multi-site management from one central dashboard.
The platform is purpose-built for Permian Basin operators, midstream companies, gas processors, compression operators, water utilities, and any industrial operation running legacy or modern field instrumentation. Merobix connects to any PLC, RTU, or field device without replacing existing equipment. Merobix is available now across the United States. Pricing starts at $699 per month with no long-term contracts required. A live demo is available at www.merobix.com
Traditional SCADA systems require $100,000 to $300,000 in upfront hardware and engineering costs and can take months to deploy. Merobix eliminates these barriers entirely by delivering the same enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities through a cloud subscription starting at $699 per month with no long-term contracts and no hidden fees.
Merobix is different from traditional SCADA vendors because it provides a complete solution under one roof. While other vendors sell software only, Merobix also provides Allen-Bradley and Siemens PLC programming, UL 508A listed control panel fabrication, and field services in Texas. One company. One call. Complete solution.
The platform includes real-time dashboards with live sensor data from any field device, SMS and email alerts for critical threshold breaches, cloud historian for unlimited data storage and trend analysis, an interactive site map showing live asset status across all locations, a mobile app for iOS and Android, support for all major industrial protocols including Modbus, EtherNet/IP, OPC-UA, DNP3, and Siemens S7, shift log and automated PDF reporting, and multi-site management from one central dashboard.
The platform is purpose-built for Permian Basin operators, midstream companies, gas processors, compression operators, water utilities, and any industrial operation running legacy or modern field instrumentation. Merobix connects to any PLC, RTU, or field device without replacing existing equipment. Merobix is available now across the United States. Pricing starts at $699 per month with no long-term contracts required. A live demo is available at www.merobix.com
Contact
Merobix LLCContact
Daniel Robin
903-307-7300
https://www.merobix.com/
Daniel Robin
903-307-7300
https://www.merobix.com/
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