GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering
Ojai, CA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GenRocket today announced the release of UDA-Redact, a new capability within the company’s Unstructured Data Accelerator (UDA) platform designed to permanently remove sensitive information from enterprise unstructured data — while establishing the foundation for the next generation of synthetic document, image, and multimedia data generation for application testing and AI model training.
UDA-Redact uses machine learning to detect and permanently redact Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) from unstructured enterprise content including PDFs, scanned forms, images, claims documents, financial records, and identity documents. The platform combines deep learning powered detection, human-in-the-loop review, immutable audit logging, and pixel-level permanent redaction inside a fully offline, Docker-native deployment architecture.
The announcement comes at a time when enterprises are facing a growing crisis around access to compliant data for quality engineering and AI initiatives. As organizations accelerate investments in AI, Agentic AI, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and automated enterprise workflows, the need for realistic unstructured data has exploded — while privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, GLBA, and SOX continue tightening restrictions on how production data can be used.
“Most enterprises are sitting on enormous volumes of valuable unstructured data that they cannot safely use,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and co-founder. “The very documents needed to test modern applications and train AI systems are loaded with sensitive information. UDA-Redact solves the first part of that problem by making those documents compliant and usable. But more importantly, it becomes the foundation for something much larger — the ability to generate unlimited synthetic unstructured data engineered specifically for testing and AI training objectives.”
UDA-Redact uses deep learning models trained on the semantic structure of enterprise documents. The platform understands the contextual meaning of fields and document regions, enabling more accurate detection across structured forms, free-flow text, handwritten fields, and mixed-layout documents.
Key capabilities include:
• Machine learning powered PII and PHI detection
• Human-in-the-loop operator review and approval
• Pixel-level permanent redaction
• Immutable audit logs with SHA-256 chain-of-custody proof
• Governance CSV export for compliance reporting
• Batch processing for enterprise-scale document workflows
• 100% offline deployment with zero data egress
• Support for PDFs and images today, with additional unstructured formats on the roadmap
Also, use cases for UDA-Redact extend far beyond redaction alone.
UDA-Redact is the first stage of a broader “Redact → Generate” workflow that transforms production unstructured data into scalable synthetic data pipelines for quality engineering and AI systems.
In this model, real enterprise documents are first redacted to eliminate PII and PHI while preserving the structural realism, layouts, formatting, and edge cases that make the data valuable. Those clean documents then become templates for GenRocket’s synthetic unstructured data generation capabilities within the broader UDA platform.
The result is a new category of controlled synthetic unstructured data generation where enterprises can create unlimited document, image, text, and audio engineered for specific testing and AI training objectives.
According to GenRocket, this next phase addresses major limitations emerging in current synthetic data approaches.
“Most synthetic data solutions today focus either on structured database records or on probabilistic AI generation approaches that lack determinism, control, referential integrity, and engineered scenario design,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and co-founder. “Testing enterprise systems and training enterprise AI requires much more than statistically similar content. Organizations need controlled, conditioned, rule-based synthetic data that intentionally represents positive scenarios, negative scenarios, edge cases, workflow conditions, and policy-driven outcomes.”
GenRocket’s roadmap for the broader UDA platform includes synthetic document generation, synthetic identity documents, multilingual free-flow text generation, conversational audio generation, synthetic biometrics, and synthetic faces — all designed to support enterprise testing, AI model training, and Agentic AI development workflows.
The company believes this evolution represents a major shift in how enterprises will prepare data for modern application development and AI initiatives.
Historically, organizations relied on masked production data to support testing. UDA-Redact introduces a new transition model: first safely redact and unlock real-world enterprise documents, then progressively evolve toward fully synthetic unstructured data ecosystems purpose-built for quality engineering and AI training at enterprise scale.
UDA-Redact is available immediately as part of GenRocket’s Unstructured Data Accelerator platform.
For more information, visit:
https://www.genrocket.com
About GenRocket
GenRocket provides enterprise-scale synthetic test data generation and test data automation solutions that help organizations accelerate software delivery, improve quality engineering, and eliminate data privacy risk. The GenRocket platform enables enterprises to generate, manage, provision, and automate compliant synthetic data across structured and unstructured environments for application testing, DevOps pipelines, and AI model training initiatives.
UDA-Redact uses machine learning to detect and permanently redact Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) from unstructured enterprise content including PDFs, scanned forms, images, claims documents, financial records, and identity documents. The platform combines deep learning powered detection, human-in-the-loop review, immutable audit logging, and pixel-level permanent redaction inside a fully offline, Docker-native deployment architecture.
The announcement comes at a time when enterprises are facing a growing crisis around access to compliant data for quality engineering and AI initiatives. As organizations accelerate investments in AI, Agentic AI, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), and automated enterprise workflows, the need for realistic unstructured data has exploded — while privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, GLBA, and SOX continue tightening restrictions on how production data can be used.
“Most enterprises are sitting on enormous volumes of valuable unstructured data that they cannot safely use,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and co-founder. “The very documents needed to test modern applications and train AI systems are loaded with sensitive information. UDA-Redact solves the first part of that problem by making those documents compliant and usable. But more importantly, it becomes the foundation for something much larger — the ability to generate unlimited synthetic unstructured data engineered specifically for testing and AI training objectives.”
UDA-Redact uses deep learning models trained on the semantic structure of enterprise documents. The platform understands the contextual meaning of fields and document regions, enabling more accurate detection across structured forms, free-flow text, handwritten fields, and mixed-layout documents.
Key capabilities include:
• Machine learning powered PII and PHI detection
• Human-in-the-loop operator review and approval
• Pixel-level permanent redaction
• Immutable audit logs with SHA-256 chain-of-custody proof
• Governance CSV export for compliance reporting
• Batch processing for enterprise-scale document workflows
• 100% offline deployment with zero data egress
• Support for PDFs and images today, with additional unstructured formats on the roadmap
Also, use cases for UDA-Redact extend far beyond redaction alone.
UDA-Redact is the first stage of a broader “Redact → Generate” workflow that transforms production unstructured data into scalable synthetic data pipelines for quality engineering and AI systems.
In this model, real enterprise documents are first redacted to eliminate PII and PHI while preserving the structural realism, layouts, formatting, and edge cases that make the data valuable. Those clean documents then become templates for GenRocket’s synthetic unstructured data generation capabilities within the broader UDA platform.
The result is a new category of controlled synthetic unstructured data generation where enterprises can create unlimited document, image, text, and audio engineered for specific testing and AI training objectives.
According to GenRocket, this next phase addresses major limitations emerging in current synthetic data approaches.
“Most synthetic data solutions today focus either on structured database records or on probabilistic AI generation approaches that lack determinism, control, referential integrity, and engineered scenario design,” said Garth Rose, GenRocket CEO and co-founder. “Testing enterprise systems and training enterprise AI requires much more than statistically similar content. Organizations need controlled, conditioned, rule-based synthetic data that intentionally represents positive scenarios, negative scenarios, edge cases, workflow conditions, and policy-driven outcomes.”
GenRocket’s roadmap for the broader UDA platform includes synthetic document generation, synthetic identity documents, multilingual free-flow text generation, conversational audio generation, synthetic biometrics, and synthetic faces — all designed to support enterprise testing, AI model training, and Agentic AI development workflows.
The company believes this evolution represents a major shift in how enterprises will prepare data for modern application development and AI initiatives.
Historically, organizations relied on masked production data to support testing. UDA-Redact introduces a new transition model: first safely redact and unlock real-world enterprise documents, then progressively evolve toward fully synthetic unstructured data ecosystems purpose-built for quality engineering and AI training at enterprise scale.
UDA-Redact is available immediately as part of GenRocket’s Unstructured Data Accelerator platform.
For more information, visit:
https://www.genrocket.com
About GenRocket
GenRocket provides enterprise-scale synthetic test data generation and test data automation solutions that help organizations accelerate software delivery, improve quality engineering, and eliminate data privacy risk. The GenRocket platform enables enterprises to generate, manage, provision, and automate compliant synthetic data across structured and unstructured environments for application testing, DevOps pipelines, and AI model training initiatives.
Contact
GenRocket, Inc.Contact
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Dave Zwicker
1-978-502-2585
www.genrocket.com
Multimedia
UDA-Redact Solutions Guide
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — Enabling Application TDM, AI Model Training, and Agentic AI Training
Categories