The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse.
Washington, DC, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AGMA, a nonprofit professional membership association dedicated to advancing intellectual property protection, announced that its Board of Directors has elected Jean-Paul Durand (JP) as President and Catherine Trione as Vice President, Operations, effective February 25, 2026. Both roles are volunteer officer positions.
The organization also extends its deepest gratitude to Sally Nguyen, who concludes her last term as President after years of dedicated service and leadership. During her tenure, Sally played a pivotal role in strengthening the organization’s foundation, expanding engagement across the membership, and advancing its mission through thoughtful governance, collaboration, and commitment to professional excellence.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and our members, we sincerely thank Sally for her unwavering dedication, strategic leadership, and lasting contributions,” said Durand. “Her impact will continue to shape our organization for years to come.”
New Leadership for a New Chapter
Incoming President Durand brings deep experience in ethics, compliance, and intellectual property protection, along with a strong commitment to member engagement and organizational growth. In his full-time role, Durand serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at TD SYNNEX. As AGMA President, he will work closely with the Board and committees to advance the organization’s mission and strategic priorities.
Catherine Trione, elected Vice President, Operations, brings operational leadership and a focus on execution, scalability, and member experience. In her full-time role, Trione serves as a Risk Intelligence and Investigations Manager at HP Inc. As AGMA’s Vice President, Operations, she will oversee operational initiatives, technology enablement, and program delivery to support sustainable growth and efficiency.
“We are excited to step into these volunteer leadership roles at a pivotal moment for the organization,” said Durand. “Our focus for 2026 is clear: demonstrating tangible value for our members through enhanced offerings and content, while fostering a stronger sense of community across our organization.”
Top Strategic Initiatives for 2026
Under the new leadership team, AGMA will focus on five key initiatives designed to expand membership and deliver meaningful, measurable value:
Member Value & Impact Framework
Launch clear, outcomes-driven member benefits that align programming, resources, and engagement with members’ professional needs and priorities.
Technology-Enabled Engagement
Expand the use of a new membership platform to improve member access to content, events, peer connections, and on-demand resources.
High-Value Content & Education
Develop practical, timely content—including events, white papers, reports and thought leadership—that members can immediately apply in their work.
Community-Driven Programming
Foster deeper connections through on-line peer-to-peer groups, interactive sessions, and in-person and virtual events that encourage shared learning and dialogue.
Membership Growth & Outreach
Strengthen recruitment and retention efforts by clearly articulating the organization’s value proposition and empowering members to serve as ambassadors within their networks.
With new leadership in place and a focused strategic agenda, AGMA enters 2026 positioned for growth, innovation, and increased impact across its professional community.
For more information about AGMA, membership opportunities, or upcoming programs, visit https://agmaglobal.org/.
About AGMA
AGMA is a non-profit organization comprised of influential companies in the technology sector. Incorporated in 2001, AGMA’s mission is to address gray market fraud, parallel imports, counterfeiting, software piracy, and service abuse of technology products around the globe. The organization’s goals are to protect intellectual property and authorized distribution channels, improve customer satisfaction and preserve brand integrity.
The organization also extends its deepest gratitude to Sally Nguyen, who concludes her last term as President after years of dedicated service and leadership. During her tenure, Sally played a pivotal role in strengthening the organization’s foundation, expanding engagement across the membership, and advancing its mission through thoughtful governance, collaboration, and commitment to professional excellence.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and our members, we sincerely thank Sally for her unwavering dedication, strategic leadership, and lasting contributions,” said Durand. “Her impact will continue to shape our organization for years to come.”
New Leadership for a New Chapter
Incoming President Durand brings deep experience in ethics, compliance, and intellectual property protection, along with a strong commitment to member engagement and organizational growth. In his full-time role, Durand serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at TD SYNNEX. As AGMA President, he will work closely with the Board and committees to advance the organization’s mission and strategic priorities.
Catherine Trione, elected Vice President, Operations, brings operational leadership and a focus on execution, scalability, and member experience. In her full-time role, Trione serves as a Risk Intelligence and Investigations Manager at HP Inc. As AGMA’s Vice President, Operations, she will oversee operational initiatives, technology enablement, and program delivery to support sustainable growth and efficiency.
“We are excited to step into these volunteer leadership roles at a pivotal moment for the organization,” said Durand. “Our focus for 2026 is clear: demonstrating tangible value for our members through enhanced offerings and content, while fostering a stronger sense of community across our organization.”
Top Strategic Initiatives for 2026
Under the new leadership team, AGMA will focus on five key initiatives designed to expand membership and deliver meaningful, measurable value:
Member Value & Impact Framework
Launch clear, outcomes-driven member benefits that align programming, resources, and engagement with members’ professional needs and priorities.
Technology-Enabled Engagement
Expand the use of a new membership platform to improve member access to content, events, peer connections, and on-demand resources.
High-Value Content & Education
Develop practical, timely content—including events, white papers, reports and thought leadership—that members can immediately apply in their work.
Community-Driven Programming
Foster deeper connections through on-line peer-to-peer groups, interactive sessions, and in-person and virtual events that encourage shared learning and dialogue.
Membership Growth & Outreach
Strengthen recruitment and retention efforts by clearly articulating the organization’s value proposition and empowering members to serve as ambassadors within their networks.
With new leadership in place and a focused strategic agenda, AGMA enters 2026 positioned for growth, innovation, and increased impact across its professional community.
For more information about AGMA, membership opportunities, or upcoming programs, visit https://agmaglobal.org/.
About AGMA
AGMA is a non-profit organization comprised of influential companies in the technology sector. Incorporated in 2001, AGMA’s mission is to address gray market fraud, parallel imports, counterfeiting, software piracy, and service abuse of technology products around the globe. The organization’s goals are to protect intellectual property and authorized distribution channels, improve customer satisfaction and preserve brand integrity.
Contact
AGMA GlobalContact
Cynthia Abbott
949-293-0411
agmaglobal.org/
Cynthia Abbott
949-293-0411
agmaglobal.org/
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