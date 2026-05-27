SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials.
Salt Lake City, UT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SPARK Industries today announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to uncover previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures embedded within raw magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data.
Millions of Americans seek treatment for concussions and traumatic brain injuries each year resulting from sports, vehicle accidents, military service, and other impacts. Conventional MRI scans show no detectable abnormalities in an estimated 85% of TBI cases despite persistent neurological symptoms and cognitive impairment.
SPARK developed a deterministic signal-processing platform that analyzes complex phase relationships, coherence structures, and spectral signatures often discarded during conventional MRI reconstruction workflows. The company applies the technology to research involving traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, neurological degeneration, prostate cancer, and other neurological and oncological abnormalities.
“Traditional MRI systems focus on image reconstruction, while we focus on extracting previously unresolved structural information embedded within the raw signal itself,” said Anthony Stanish, Co-Founder of SPARK. “We believe this technology can significantly improve how researchers detect and analyze neurological disease, traumatic brain injury, and cancer-related abnormalities through advanced MRI signal analysis.”
SPARK believes its platform can improve early detection, clinical triage, diagnostic decision-making, and evaluation of emerging therapies through advanced MRI signal analysis.
Internal validation involving more than 1,000 clinical MRI cases demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states and structural abnormalities. SPARK is now pursuing fully blinded, independently controlled third-party validation trials with hospitals, universities, imaging laboratories, and medical research institutions. The outcome will be clear and binary: either the system consistently identifies the correct cases, or it does not.
As millions of patients continue to suffer symptoms despite “normal” MRI findings, SPARK is seeking research and validation partners to accelerate independent clinical evaluation. For partnership inquiries, please contact us at: info@sparkindustriescorp.com
About SPARK Industries: SPARK Industries develops imaging technologies, deterministic analytics applications, and advanced signal-processing platforms focused on medical imaging, neurological analysis, and structural anomaly detection. sparkindustriescorp.com
Millions of Americans seek treatment for concussions and traumatic brain injuries each year resulting from sports, vehicle accidents, military service, and other impacts. Conventional MRI scans show no detectable abnormalities in an estimated 85% of TBI cases despite persistent neurological symptoms and cognitive impairment.
SPARK developed a deterministic signal-processing platform that analyzes complex phase relationships, coherence structures, and spectral signatures often discarded during conventional MRI reconstruction workflows. The company applies the technology to research involving traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, neurological degeneration, prostate cancer, and other neurological and oncological abnormalities.
“Traditional MRI systems focus on image reconstruction, while we focus on extracting previously unresolved structural information embedded within the raw signal itself,” said Anthony Stanish, Co-Founder of SPARK. “We believe this technology can significantly improve how researchers detect and analyze neurological disease, traumatic brain injury, and cancer-related abnormalities through advanced MRI signal analysis.”
SPARK believes its platform can improve early detection, clinical triage, diagnostic decision-making, and evaluation of emerging therapies through advanced MRI signal analysis.
Internal validation involving more than 1,000 clinical MRI cases demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states and structural abnormalities. SPARK is now pursuing fully blinded, independently controlled third-party validation trials with hospitals, universities, imaging laboratories, and medical research institutions. The outcome will be clear and binary: either the system consistently identifies the correct cases, or it does not.
As millions of patients continue to suffer symptoms despite “normal” MRI findings, SPARK is seeking research and validation partners to accelerate independent clinical evaluation. For partnership inquiries, please contact us at: info@sparkindustriescorp.com
About SPARK Industries: SPARK Industries develops imaging technologies, deterministic analytics applications, and advanced signal-processing platforms focused on medical imaging, neurological analysis, and structural anomaly detection. sparkindustriescorp.com
Contact
SPARK Industries CorporationContact
Vinny DiGirolamo
919-830-8468
www.sparkindustries.com
Text or Email Please
Vinny DiGirolamo
919-830-8468
www.sparkindustries.com
Text or Email Please
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