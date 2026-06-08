New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation.
Arta, Greece, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AgriSci Solutions is a Greek company operating in the field of agricultural science and agri-technology, providing specialized consulting services for soil management and support of tree crops, with a primary focus on kiwifruit cultivation.
The company is built on the application of modern agronomic practices and the use of scientific data to improve crop productivity, soil health, and long-term sustainability. With a strong foundation in agronomy, AgriSci Solutions supports producers and agricultural businesses through practical, evidence-based solutions tailored to the specific conditions and challenges of Greek agricultural production.
Greece is one of the leading kiwifruit-producing countries in Europe, and the sector faces increasingly complex agronomic challenges — from soil degradation and nutrient imbalances to the emergence of new diseases and climate-related stress. AgriSci Solutions addresses these challenges by offering targeted technical guidance, field monitoring, and data-driven interventions designed to protect yields and improve the long-term viability of orchards.
As part of its activities, the company participates in technical collaborations aimed at improving soil health, diagnosing crop disorders, and developing management strategies for emerging threats affecting kiwifruit and other tree crops. Each intervention is grounded in current scientific research and adapted to the practical realities of individual farms and regional growing conditions.
AgriSci Solutions aims to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world field application — translating complex scientific findings into actionable recommendations that producers can implement immediately. Services include soil analysis interpretation, fertilization planning, disease management consulting, and ongoing agronomic support throughout the growing season.
About AgriSci Solutions
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation.
Contact
AgriSci Solutions
Email: agrisciso@gmail.com
Website: https://agrisci-solutions.com
The company is built on the application of modern agronomic practices and the use of scientific data to improve crop productivity, soil health, and long-term sustainability. With a strong foundation in agronomy, AgriSci Solutions supports producers and agricultural businesses through practical, evidence-based solutions tailored to the specific conditions and challenges of Greek agricultural production.
Greece is one of the leading kiwifruit-producing countries in Europe, and the sector faces increasingly complex agronomic challenges — from soil degradation and nutrient imbalances to the emergence of new diseases and climate-related stress. AgriSci Solutions addresses these challenges by offering targeted technical guidance, field monitoring, and data-driven interventions designed to protect yields and improve the long-term viability of orchards.
As part of its activities, the company participates in technical collaborations aimed at improving soil health, diagnosing crop disorders, and developing management strategies for emerging threats affecting kiwifruit and other tree crops. Each intervention is grounded in current scientific research and adapted to the practical realities of individual farms and regional growing conditions.
AgriSci Solutions aims to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world field application — translating complex scientific findings into actionable recommendations that producers can implement immediately. Services include soil analysis interpretation, fertilization planning, disease management consulting, and ongoing agronomic support throughout the growing season.
About AgriSci Solutions
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation.
Contact
AgriSci Solutions
Email: agrisciso@gmail.com
Website: https://agrisci-solutions.com
Contact
AgriSci SolutionsContact
Evangelos Xylogiannis
+306973439600
Agrisci-solutions.com
gr.linkedin.com/company/agrisci-solutions
Evangelos Xylogiannis
+306973439600
Agrisci-solutions.com
gr.linkedin.com/company/agrisci-solutions
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