Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office

The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition.