Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing
Phoenix, AZ, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a world increasingly dominated by screens, scrolling, and digital interactions, consumers are craving something more human: connection, participation, and experiences worth remembering. That's exactly what Revel Road was built to deliver. Founded by industry veterans Amy Robinson and Sarah Superfon, Revel Road is a first-of-its-kind experiential hospitality company transforming events through elevated body art, fine-line tattoos, ear styling, piercings, and interactive guest experiences designed to turn attendees into active participants.
Whether at weddings, private celebrations, luxury hotels, conferences, festivals, brand activations, or corporate events, Revel Road creates meaningful moments that invite guests to step out of their comfort zone, express themselves, and leave with more than just a memory — they leave with a story.
The company's name comes from the word revel: to take great pleasure in something, to celebrate with joy, and to fully embrace the moment. That philosophy is at the heart of every Revel Road experience.
"We're living in a time when people want more than beautiful events — they want memorable experiences," said Amy Robinson, Co-Founder of Revel Road. "People are craving authentic connection. They want to do something unexpected, share an experience with others, and walk away feeling like they were part of something special. That's what Revel Road creates."
After decades spent building businesses and brands within the corporate world, Robinson and Superfonfound themselves searching for something more meaningful, creative, and human. They saw an opportunity to create experiences that brought people together in a way that felt personal, memorable, and genuinely joyful.
That realization became Revel Road.
"We reached a point where we wanted to build something that created real moments of connection," said Sarah Superfon, Co-Founder of Revel Road. "The best events are the ones people talk about long after they're over. They're the moments guests remember, photograph, share, and tell stories about. Revel Road exists to help create those moments."
Unlike traditional event entertainment or experiential activations that guests simply observe, Revel Road invites participation. Guests can choose from fine-line tattoos, ear styling, piercings, temporary body art, curated styling experiences, and other highly personalized offerings designed to celebrate individuality while fostering connection and conversation.
The result is an experience that feels both deeply personal and highly social — transforming guests from spectators into participants.
While the experiences are designed to feel spontaneous and fun, safety remains at the core of the Revel Road model. Every activation is executed by trained, vetted, and certified professionals operating under rigorous hygiene, sterilization, and compliance standards. From FDA-registered piercing technology and professional aftercare education to thoughtfully designed mobile environments built specifically for live events, every detail is designed to ensure guests feel comfortable, confident, and cared for.
At the center of the brand is Revel Road's signature Pink Glove Experience™ — a proprietary service philosophy rooted in trust, expertise, elevated hospitality, and personalized guest care. From the moment guests sit down, they are guided through an experience designed to feel welcoming, seamless, and empowering.
As demand continues to grow for immersive experiences that foster genuine human connection, Revel Road is creating a category all its own — one where self-expression, celebration, and participation come together to transform ordinary events into unforgettable moments.
To learn more, visit revelroad.com or follow @revelroad_ on Instagram.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event bookings, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co.
revelroad@tractenberg.com
About Revel Road
Revel Road is an experiential hospitality company specializing in elevated body art, styling, piercing, and self-expression experiences for weddings, luxury hospitality, corporate events, festivals, private celebrations, and brand activations. Through its signature Pink Glove Experience™, Revel Road transforms guests into participants by creating meaningful moments that foster connection, celebration, and unforgettable memories.
Whether at weddings, private celebrations, luxury hotels, conferences, festivals, brand activations, or corporate events, Revel Road creates meaningful moments that invite guests to step out of their comfort zone, express themselves, and leave with more than just a memory — they leave with a story.
The company's name comes from the word revel: to take great pleasure in something, to celebrate with joy, and to fully embrace the moment. That philosophy is at the heart of every Revel Road experience.
"We're living in a time when people want more than beautiful events — they want memorable experiences," said Amy Robinson, Co-Founder of Revel Road. "People are craving authentic connection. They want to do something unexpected, share an experience with others, and walk away feeling like they were part of something special. That's what Revel Road creates."
After decades spent building businesses and brands within the corporate world, Robinson and Superfonfound themselves searching for something more meaningful, creative, and human. They saw an opportunity to create experiences that brought people together in a way that felt personal, memorable, and genuinely joyful.
That realization became Revel Road.
"We reached a point where we wanted to build something that created real moments of connection," said Sarah Superfon, Co-Founder of Revel Road. "The best events are the ones people talk about long after they're over. They're the moments guests remember, photograph, share, and tell stories about. Revel Road exists to help create those moments."
Unlike traditional event entertainment or experiential activations that guests simply observe, Revel Road invites participation. Guests can choose from fine-line tattoos, ear styling, piercings, temporary body art, curated styling experiences, and other highly personalized offerings designed to celebrate individuality while fostering connection and conversation.
The result is an experience that feels both deeply personal and highly social — transforming guests from spectators into participants.
While the experiences are designed to feel spontaneous and fun, safety remains at the core of the Revel Road model. Every activation is executed by trained, vetted, and certified professionals operating under rigorous hygiene, sterilization, and compliance standards. From FDA-registered piercing technology and professional aftercare education to thoughtfully designed mobile environments built specifically for live events, every detail is designed to ensure guests feel comfortable, confident, and cared for.
At the center of the brand is Revel Road's signature Pink Glove Experience™ — a proprietary service philosophy rooted in trust, expertise, elevated hospitality, and personalized guest care. From the moment guests sit down, they are guided through an experience designed to feel welcoming, seamless, and empowering.
As demand continues to grow for immersive experiences that foster genuine human connection, Revel Road is creating a category all its own — one where self-expression, celebration, and participation come together to transform ordinary events into unforgettable moments.
To learn more, visit revelroad.com or follow @revelroad_ on Instagram.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event bookings, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co.
revelroad@tractenberg.com
About Revel Road
Revel Road is an experiential hospitality company specializing in elevated body art, styling, piercing, and self-expression experiences for weddings, luxury hospitality, corporate events, festivals, private celebrations, and brand activations. Through its signature Pink Glove Experience™, Revel Road transforms guests into participants by creating meaningful moments that foster connection, celebration, and unforgettable memories.
Contact
Revel RoadContact
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://revelroad.com
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://revelroad.com
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