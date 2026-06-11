myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers.
Raleigh, NC, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- myLifeSite, a leading developer of financial sales enablement tools for the senior living industry, today announced the launch of two new websites: YourMoneyGauge.com and an enhanced myLifeSite.net. The dual launch will address growing demand for financial transparency in senior living sales by equipping both consumers and communities with robust financial decision-making tools.
YourMoneyGauge.com serves as the new home for the company’s suite of B2B sales enablement tools tailored for Life Plan communities. The site features detailed product information, video testimonials, and case studies demonstrating how the MoneyGauge™ platform delivers an average 36x return on investment for its partners.
myLifeSite.net continues to serve as in-depth resource for senior living consumers, including educational content, videos, guides, and a comprehensive search directory. The site draws hundreds of thousands of visits annually from Life Plan consumers seeking information and guidance on complex senior living decisions. With the launch, the site’s most popular feature, the Community Directory, has been completely updated with newly designed community profile reports, enhanced search functionality, and expanded comparative analyses.
“Over 160,000 consumers visited myLifeSite.net last year for unbiased financial and educational resources, community profile reports, and senior living content they could trust,” said Brad Breeding, Co-Founder and CEO of myLifeSite. “This launch improves their experience and search path in the directory, while simultaneously creating a dedicated product site for existing and new myLifeSite customers interested in exploring our MoneyGauge™ platform.”
Originally developed by a CFP® and CPA co-founder team, myLifeSite’s MoneyGauge™ platform fills a critical gap in the market: helping older adults evaluate senior living affordability with confidence. Since its inception, hundreds of Life Plan communities have seamlessly integrated the platform into their sales and marketing stacks, helping thousands of prospects find their best financial fit.
Looking ahead, Breeding noted that the company remains dedicated to bridging the financial education gap, wherever older adults are making decisions about senior living.
“Our goal is to educate and assist senior living prospects no matter where they are in their decision-making process,” said Breeding. “MoneyGauge™ empowers Life Plan sales teams with incredibly effective digital tools designed to guide prospects confidently through financial conversations while myLifeSite.net gives prospects the information and clarity to ask the right questions at the right time.”
YourMoneyGauge.com serves as the new home for the company’s suite of B2B sales enablement tools tailored for Life Plan communities. The site features detailed product information, video testimonials, and case studies demonstrating how the MoneyGauge™ platform delivers an average 36x return on investment for its partners.
myLifeSite.net continues to serve as in-depth resource for senior living consumers, including educational content, videos, guides, and a comprehensive search directory. The site draws hundreds of thousands of visits annually from Life Plan consumers seeking information and guidance on complex senior living decisions. With the launch, the site’s most popular feature, the Community Directory, has been completely updated with newly designed community profile reports, enhanced search functionality, and expanded comparative analyses.
“Over 160,000 consumers visited myLifeSite.net last year for unbiased financial and educational resources, community profile reports, and senior living content they could trust,” said Brad Breeding, Co-Founder and CEO of myLifeSite. “This launch improves their experience and search path in the directory, while simultaneously creating a dedicated product site for existing and new myLifeSite customers interested in exploring our MoneyGauge™ platform.”
Originally developed by a CFP® and CPA co-founder team, myLifeSite’s MoneyGauge™ platform fills a critical gap in the market: helping older adults evaluate senior living affordability with confidence. Since its inception, hundreds of Life Plan communities have seamlessly integrated the platform into their sales and marketing stacks, helping thousands of prospects find their best financial fit.
Looking ahead, Breeding noted that the company remains dedicated to bridging the financial education gap, wherever older adults are making decisions about senior living.
“Our goal is to educate and assist senior living prospects no matter where they are in their decision-making process,” said Breeding. “MoneyGauge™ empowers Life Plan sales teams with incredibly effective digital tools designed to guide prospects confidently through financial conversations while myLifeSite.net gives prospects the information and clarity to ask the right questions at the right time.”
Contact
myLifeSiteContact
Bradley Breeding
919-594-1370
www.mylifesite.net
Bradley Breeding
919-594-1370
www.mylifesite.net
Categories